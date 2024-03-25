Mia Thornton Opens Up About Her Separation
Mia Thornton from The Real Housewives of Potomac talks about how she expected her conversation with her estranged husband Gordon Thornton to go in tonight’s episode and says there was no truth to Gordon saying Inc was trying to break up their marriage. She also clarifies the timeline of her relationship with Inc and says co-parenting with Gordon is going great, despite everything they are going through.