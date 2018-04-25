Mia Farrow Didn’t Want Dylan Farrow to Talk About Woody Allen Sex Abuse Claims

Mia Farrow expanded on the tumultuous year her children have had, revealing that she originally didn’t want her daughter Dylan to go public with her story of alleged abuse at the hands of Farrow’s ex-partner Woody Allen.

“I just wanted it all to go away,” Farrow said at the Time 100 gala Tuesday night. “I did not want to resurrect — it was a horrible chapter for all of us, but I also understood and respected that she needed to do that and she wanted to be part of the Me Too movement and have her voice heard.”

Dylan Farrow’s accusations against her father first came to light during Farrow and Allen’s split in the ’90s; she spoke about them for the first time publicly in 2014, and then wrote an op-ed for the Los Angeles Times in December 2017 questioning why the now-popular Me Too movement had left out Allen.

“I heard my voice saying, ‘I’m so proud of you, you’re so brave,'” Farrow continued, “and my stomach knew to turn over because I knew that a lot of bad people will come at me. But I’m just so proud of her.”

Farrow also said that unlike her daughter, she doesn’t harbor any strong feelings about whether actors should or should not continue to work with Allen.

“It’s up to the individual,” she stated. “It doesn’t affect me one way or the other…I think I would if it was a dear friend, I don’t think a dear friend would do that because they would know what the family has been through..but for other people I just don’t expect that they know or care.”

She expressed appreciation for those that had chosen not to work with Allen again, however, saying it brings her “near tears that people I don’t know would care so much.”

Farrow’s son Ronan was honored at the gala as one of Time’s 100 for his journalism exposing Harvey Weinstein over the past year. She said she was proud of him for continuing to pursue a difficult story.

“It’s been very difficult for him, he took on some unsavory characters that are dangerous and there were a lot of threats and he lost his job, but he did not give up the story,” she said.

She also praised the women who had come forward with their stories of harassment and assault.

“I’m so proud of him and of every woman who came forward at that difficult time, and it was more difficult then for each one who put their name forward, they risked so much,” she said.

Related stories

Ronan Farrow Talks Rewarding Moments After #MeToo, Hollywood's Double Standard With Woody Allen

Susan Anspach, 'Five Easy Pieces' and 'Blume in Love' Actress, Dies at 75

Michael Caine: I Won't Work With Woody Allen Again

Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!