'The Meyerowitz Stories' trailer: Adam Sandler is 'Punch-Drunk Love' great in Noah Baumbach's latest

The Meyerowitz Stories earned strong reviews at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, where IndieWire named it one of Noah Baumbach’s best movies. The family dysfunction drama is set to reenter the awards conversation by heading to the New York Film Festival in just a week, and now Netflix has debuted the official trailer.

The movie stars Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, and Elizabeth Marvel as adult siblings who must contend with their strong-willed father, played by Dustin Hoffman. Emma Thompson plays the family matriarch, while Grace Van Patten, Adam Driver, and Candice Bergen round out the cast.

For those of you who have been waiting for Sandler to return to his Punch-Drunk Love glory, then The Meyerowtiz Stories should come as great news. IndieWire’s David Ehrlich says Sandler gives one of his best performances in the movie. “It remains hugely frustrating how great Adam Sandler can be when he’s not making Adam Sandler movies,” he wrote.

The Meyerowtiz Stories debuts on Netflix Oct. 13. Watch the trailer below.

