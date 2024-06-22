Mexican Boxer Canelo Álvarez receives Key to the City of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Mexican Boxing Superstar, Saul Canelo Álvarez, received the Key to the City of Fresno during the “Night of the Champions” gala at Table Mountain Casino.

A video was played during the event of Mayor Jerry Dyer presenting Alvarez with a Key to the City.

“I was disappointed to not be able to be there tonight to celebrate your accomplishments, as I’m at a U.S. Mayors conference in Kansas City, but I was happy to have City Manager Georgeanne White present our most prestigious award to a world champion. Congratulations, Canelo!” said Dyer in a social media post.

The gala was hosted by the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation. More than 1,000 people were expected to attend.

The event pays tribute to the foundation’s 20 years of nurturing small businesses.

“And of course, we had our guest of honor Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez as well, and we awarded him today with one of our more prestigious awards that we have given from our organization so we’re so excited to have him here tonight celebrating it kind of resembles what we do fight for our own small businesses,” said Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation CEO, Dora Westerlund.

The proceeds from Friday night’s gala will support the programming offered by the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation.

