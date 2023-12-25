Metro Phoenix chefs celebrate Kwanzaa 2023: 'It's important to know where you come from'

For many Black Americans, Kwanzaa is a time to celebrate history, culture and heritage with food and family traditions. Kwanzaa celebrations began in the 1960s following the American Civil Rights movement as a way for Black Americans to honor their African roots.

Celebrated for seven days, from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 each year, every day of Kwanzaa represents one of the holiday's principles: Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (working together), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity) and Imani (faith). The seven principles correspond to a colored candle on the kinara. The sixth day of Kwanzaa is typically celebrated with a banquet, known as karamu.

Three metro Phoenix chefs and restaurateurs shared their Kwanzaa traditions, how they've evolved over time and how they plan to celebrate this year.

'Bridging the gap': For this Phoenix chef, Kwanzaa brings together African and American traditions

Latha founder Evelia Davis celebrates the principles of Kwanzaa all year long

Digby Stridiron, chef and co-owner at Latha Restaurant & Bar, left, owner Evelia Davis, center, and General Manager Will Brazil, right, pose for a portrait at the restaurant located within the Diaspora Collective in Phoenix on April 19, 2023.

Evelia Davis, founder of Latha at Heritage Square, said Kwanzaa has been loosely part of her family's tradition since childhood, but that she became even more interested in it after opening Latha earlier this year.

Davis is from Long Beach, California, which is near where the founder of Kwanzaa, Maulana Karenga, first celebrated the holiday in 1966. As a child, Davis recalled her mother having a kinara and a flag with all of Kwanzaa's principles on it, but she said that while her family would discuss the principles, they didn't always light a candle every night.

"As I started doing research for the business and got more engaged in understanding the connection between Africa and the diaspora, it increased my interest in Kwanzaa," Davis said.

Her family's banquet typically consists of black-eyed peas, green beans or collard greens and a meat dish. She said the different foods her family makes are meant to represent luck and wealth.

She started incorporating the principles of Kwanzaa into Latha and hopes that the business will help encourage more Arizonans to learn about the holiday.

"We celebrate the principles of Kwanzaa all year long. We just do it a little louder during the week," Davis said.

This year, Latha is hosting a New Year's Eve dinner (tickets are available online at lathaphx.com/nyelathaphx), which falls on the sixth day of Kwanzaa. Rather than a typical Kwanzaa dinner, Latha's celebration will incorporate New Year's traditions from around the world, which Davis said will include some of the principles of Kwanzaa.

"It's about community and connecting and celebrating all the things that bring us together," Davis said.

Chef Stephen Jones, The Larder + The Delta: 'It's important to know where you come from'

The Larder + The Delta Chef Stephen Jones holds a plate of hush puppies in Phoenix on June 9, 2022.

Chef Stephen Jones is a James Beard Award nominee best known for his Southern food restaurant The Larder + The Delta, which is now operating as a pop-up after the downtown location closed earlier this year. Jones said he grew up celebrating Kwanzaa with his family. As he got older and more involved in his restaurant work, Jones said he didn't always make time for Kwanzaa. But after the birth of his youngest son, his love for the holiday was reignited and he wanted to share its principles with his family.

"It's important to know where you come from, know the journey, the struggle, and also to witness and understand that people that look like you have the same holidays, but they mean different things to us all," Jones said.

Food is a big part of Kwanzaa, especially for Jones and his family. He changes his recipes from year to year, but always includes the flavors of Africa and the southern United States with dishes like fonio salads made with the West African grain of the same name and Hoppin' John, a classic Southern peas and rice dish.

"I definitely think we should talk about Kwanzaa more, and that it should be celebrated on a larger scale," Jones said.

Chef Patience Ogunbanjo brings Lasgidi Cafe recipes to community karamu feasts

Patience Ogunbanjo is the chef at Lasgidi Cafe.

Chef Patience Ogunbanjo of Lasgidi Cafe has celebrated Kwanzaa since she was in college, when she first heard of the holiday from an RA at her dorm. Originally from Nigeria, Ogunbanjo was excited to be introduced to a holiday that bridged the gap between her African roots and her new life in America.

In years past, she mostly celebrated by hosting small get-togethers with family and friends to celebrate the principles of Kwanzaa. This year, she's planning an even bigger celebration.

On Dec. 28 and 29, she'll be in Los Angeles where she and several other chefs are offering an eight course Kwanzaa meal. And on Dec. 30, Lasgidi Cafe is catering a massive karamu feast hosted by Alpha Phi Alpha, an African America fraternity.

After officially launching the Lasgidi Cafe food truck earlier this year, she said she feels honored to be asked by so many people to provide jollof rice for their Kwanzaa celebrations.

"Knowing that people are really pulling on their roots, and wide spreading it throughout their community so that other people are more aware, they're encouraging people to invite their family, invite their friends, to get a taste of what it feels like to have like a communal type of celebration. So it's really exciting," Ogunbanjo said.

