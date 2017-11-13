MeToo march takes to the streets in Hollywood

Hundreds took to the streets in Hollywood yesterday, in a protest march against sexual harassment inspired by the #MeToo hashtag campaign.

The protesters marched on Hollywood Boulevard, then on to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, before arriving at the CNN headquarters.

One of the marchers, 21-year-old Tara McNamarra, told Reuters: “I’ve been sexually assaulted multiple times throughout my life. It’s affected me in every aspect of my life.”

Many held placards with details of instances when they’d been victims of sexual abuse.

Activist Tarana Burke, who was the first to use the #MeToo hashtag, was leading the march, and wrote in a Facebook post: “For every Harvey Weinstein, there’s a hundred more men in the neighborhood who are doing the exact same thing.

“What we’re seeing, at least for now, is a unity of survivors, a community of survivors that have grown out of this #MeToo viral moment, that I’m just hoping and praying that we can sustain.”

The hashtag gained notoriety after actress Alyssa Milano encouraged social media users to reveal their own experiences of sexual harassment and assault online.

It went quickly viral on all social media platforms, with millions using it, including a raft of celebrities from Ellen DeGeneres to Lady Gaga.

A growing number of celebrities have been accused of sexual misconduct since October, from producers Harvey Weinstein and Brett Ratner, to Kevin Spacey and Louis CK.

