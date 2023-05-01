Met Gala red carpet 2023: Margaret Qualley, Maya Hawke, Lily Collins and more grown-up celebrity kids lead fashion's biggest night

Lila Moss, Maya Hawke and Margaret Qualley walk the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Getty Images)
The first Monday in May is all about the fashion — and the A-listers wearing it.

In 2023, celebrity offspring Margaret Qualley, Maya Hawke, Lila Moss, Lily Collins and more filed into the Met Gala, which annually raises millions for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, looking quite lovely. The newly single Gisele Bündchen attended solo, looking happier than ever. Jennifer Lopez, Penélope Cruz, Paris Hilton, Jared Leto and many, many more joined them.

This year's dress code was "in honor of Karl," and the event marked the opening of an exhibit titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," and it was all a tribute to late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who was once the creative director behind Chanel, Fendi and other brands. From pearls and tributes to Karl's cat Choupette, there were so many dramatic looks to fit it.

Here's what they wore:

Margaret Qualley

Margaret Qualley walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Actress Margaert Qualley, who owes at least some of her beauty to mom Andie McDowell, wore a black lace mini dress and lace-up sandals.

Maya Hawke

Maya Hawke walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke, who’s the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, rocked a feathery look from Prada.

Lila Moss and Kate Moss

Models Lila and Kate Moss walk the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Models Lila and Kate Moss wore complementary ensembles from Fendi.

Maude Apatow

Lily Collins

Lily Collins walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham, son of sports star David Beckham and Spice Girl-turned-designer Victoria Beckham, and his wife of one year, actress Nicola Peltz Beckham, went all black and white, in looks created by her wedding designer, Pierpaolo Piccioli, as they attended the gala for the third time.

Jennifer Lopez

Wow. J.Lo did not disappoint in her Ralph Lauren threads, which included pink and black velvet and silk, accessorized with gloves and a fascinator.

Gisele Bündchen

Gisele B&#xfc;ndchen walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Fresh off her split from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen stepped out solo in vintage Chanel haute couture topped with a feathery cape. Revenge look?

Jared Leto

Jared Leto walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Doja Cat

Doja Cat walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanion

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams walk the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Tennis star Serena Williams revealed on social media that she and her husband, Alexis Ohanion, are expecting their second child, at just about the same time that she was looking fabulous in Gucci.

Lil Nas X

Penélope Cruz

Penelope Cruz walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)
Actress Penélope Cruz was a co-chair of the night's big event, which regularly raises millions for the Met. She stepped onto the carpet Monday in a hooded, gauzy light blue gown, embellished with crystals, from Chanel.

Paris Hilton

For her first night at the Met Gala, Paris Hilton chose a black Marc Jacobs gown, which had leather on bottom and sparkles up top. Her platform shoes boosted her height by several inches.

Florence Pugh

Cardi B

Ke Huy Quan

Michaela Coel

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)
The "Levitating" singer was also a co-chair. Her look of choice was a vintage Chanel ballgown accessorized with a never-before-seen Tiffany & Co. necklace.

Glenn Close

Yara Shahidi

Jessica Chastain

La La Anthony

La La Anthony walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Anthony looked oh-so cool as she arrived to co-host the fete in a white one-shoulder dress by Sergio Hudson and, of course, sunglasses.

Nicole Kidman

Recognize Nciole Kidman’s dress? The Moulin Rouge star wore it in a 2004 ad for Chanel No. 5, making it quite appropriate for the evening.

Pedro Pascal

Margot Robbie

Precious Lee

Julia Garner

Viola Davis

Yung Miami and Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Gwendoline Christie

Vera Wang

Rachel Brosnahan

Lizzo

Salma Hayek Pinault

Mindy Kaling

Jodie Comer

Vanessa Kirby

Kelsey Asbille Chow

Kelsey Asbille Chow walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Yellowstone actress Kelsey Asbille Chow was a long way from the ranch in her ravishing red off-the-shoulder mini with a gauzy train — and a garter!

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Lily James

Elle Fanning

Janelle Monáe

Allison Williams

Amanda Seyfried

Devon Aoki

Rami Malek

Billie Eilish

Carla Bruni

Sienna Miller

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson

Naomi Campbell

Aubrey Plaza

Olivia Rodrigo

Mary J. Blige

Teyana Taylor

Bradley Cooper

Miranda Kerr

Bella Ramsey

Christina Ricci

Pete Davidson

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian

Emily Blunt

Vanessa Hudgens

Kendall Jenner

Gigi Hadid

Kylie Jenner

Ashley Park

Brian Tyree Henry

Anne Hathaway

Sydney Sweeney

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Idris Elba

Cara Delevingne

Bad Bunny

Simu Liu

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

Lea Michele

Michelle Yeoh

Alexandra Daddario

Marion Cotillard

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Maluma

Amber Valletta

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

Phillipa Soo

Anitta

Chloe Fineman

Chloe Fineman walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy walk the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy walk the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)