Met Gala red carpet 2023: Margaret Qualley, Maya Hawke, Lily Collins and more grown-up celebrity kids lead fashion's biggest night

The first Monday in May is all about the fashion — and the A-listers wearing it.
In 2023, celebrity offspring Margaret Qualley, Maya Hawke, Lila Moss, Lily Collins and more filed into the Met Gala, which annually raises millions for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, looking quite lovely. The newly single Gisele Bündchen attended solo, looking happier than ever. Jennifer Lopez, Penélope Cruz, Paris Hilton, Jared Leto and many, many more joined them.
This year's dress code was "in honor of Karl," and the event marked the opening of an exhibit titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," and it was all a tribute to late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who was once the creative director behind Chanel, Fendi and other brands. From pearls and tributes to Karl's cat Choupette, there were so many dramatic looks to fit it.
Here's what they wore:
Margaret Qualley
Actress Margaert Qualley, who owes at least some of her beauty to mom Andie McDowell, wore a black lace mini dress and lace-up sandals.
Maya Hawke
Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke, who’s the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, rocked a feathery look from Prada.
Lila Moss and Kate Moss
Models Lila and Kate Moss wore complementary ensembles from Fendi.
Maude Apatow
Lily Collins
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham, son of sports star David Beckham and Spice Girl-turned-designer Victoria Beckham, and his wife of one year, actress Nicola Peltz Beckham, went all black and white, in looks created by her wedding designer, Pierpaolo Piccioli, as they attended the gala for the third time.
Jennifer Lopez
Wow. J.Lo did not disappoint in her Ralph Lauren threads, which included pink and black velvet and silk, accessorized with gloves and a fascinator.
Gisele Bündchen
Fresh off her split from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen stepped out solo in vintage Chanel haute couture topped with a feathery cape. Revenge look?
Jared Leto
Doja Cat
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanion
Tennis star Serena Williams revealed on social media that she and her husband, Alexis Ohanion, are expecting their second child, at just about the same time that she was looking fabulous in Gucci.
Lil Nas X
Penélope Cruz
Actress Penélope Cruz was a co-chair of the night's big event, which regularly raises millions for the Met. She stepped onto the carpet Monday in a hooded, gauzy light blue gown, embellished with crystals, from Chanel.
Paris Hilton
For her first night at the Met Gala, Paris Hilton chose a black Marc Jacobs gown, which had leather on bottom and sparkles up top. Her platform shoes boosted her height by several inches.
Florence Pugh
Cardi B
Ke Huy Quan
Michaela Coel
Dua Lipa
The "Levitating" singer was also a co-chair. Her look of choice was a vintage Chanel ballgown accessorized with a never-before-seen Tiffany & Co. necklace.
Glenn Close
Yara Shahidi
Jessica Chastain
La La Anthony
Anthony looked oh-so cool as she arrived to co-host the fete in a white one-shoulder dress by Sergio Hudson and, of course, sunglasses.
Nicole Kidman
Recognize Nciole Kidman’s dress? The Moulin Rouge star wore it in a 2004 ad for Chanel No. 5, making it quite appropriate for the evening.
Pedro Pascal
Margot Robbie
Precious Lee
Julia Garner
Viola Davis
Yung Miami and Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Gwendoline Christie
Vera Wang
Rachel Brosnahan
Lizzo
Salma Hayek Pinault
Mindy Kaling
Jodie Comer
Vanessa Kirby
Kelsey Asbille Chow
Yellowstone actress Kelsey Asbille Chow was a long way from the ranch in her ravishing red off-the-shoulder mini with a gauzy train — and a garter!
Hunter Biden, the son of President Biden, appeared in court in Arkansas on Monday in a paternity-related case, with a judge ordering he must answer questions about his finances. NBC News and CNN reported on Monday that Hunter Biden, in a court appearance in Batesville, was ordered to sit for a deposition under oath in…
Six people are dead and dozens more injured after a massive pileup Monday in Illinois caused by a sudden dust storm, officials said. More than 30 people were injured and transported to the hospital, including multiple people with life-threatening injuries, Illinois State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick said during an afternoon press conference. Forty to 60 passenger vehicles and at least 30 commercial vehicles were involved in the crash, including two semi-trucks that caught fire, police said.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump traveled to Scotland on Monday to open a new golf course at his resort near Aberdeen, in his first overseas trip since he was indicted in New York on criminal charges in a hush money scheme. Trump and his son Eric were greeted by two pipers, a red carpet and a 10-vehicle motorcade at Aberdeen International Airport as they stepped off his private jet with an American flag painted on the tailfin. “It’s great to be home — this was the home of my mother,” Trump said.