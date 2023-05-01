Met Gala red carpet 2023: Margaret Qualley, Maya Hawke, Lily Collins and more grown-up celebrity kids lead fashion's biggest night

Lila Moss, Maya Hawke and Margaret Qualley walk the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Getty Images)

The first Monday in May is all about the fashion — and the A-listers wearing it.

In 2023, celebrity offspring Margaret Qualley, Maya Hawke, Lila Moss, Lily Collins and more filed into the Met Gala, which annually raises millions for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, looking quite lovely. The newly single Gisele Bündchen attended solo, looking happier than ever. Jennifer Lopez, Penélope Cruz, Paris Hilton, Jared Leto and many, many more joined them.

This year's dress code was "in honor of Karl," and the event marked the opening of an exhibit titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," and it was all a tribute to late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who was once the creative director behind Chanel, Fendi and other brands. From pearls and tributes to Karl's cat Choupette, there were so many dramatic looks to fit it.

Here's what they wore:

Margaret Qualley

Margaret Qualley walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Actress Margaert Qualley, who owes at least some of her beauty to mom Andie McDowell, wore a black lace mini dress and lace-up sandals.

Maya Hawke

Maya Hawke walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke, who’s the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, rocked a feathery look from Prada.

Lila Moss and Kate Moss

Models Lila and Kate Moss walk the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Models Lila and Kate Moss wore complementary ensembles from Fendi.

Maude Apatow

Maude Apatow walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Lily Collins

Lily Collins walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham walk the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Brooklyn Beckham, son of sports star David Beckham and Spice Girl-turned-designer Victoria Beckham, and his wife of one year, actress Nicola Peltz Beckham, went all black and white, in looks created by her wedding designer, Pierpaolo Piccioli, as they attended the gala for the third time.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Wow. J.Lo did not disappoint in her Ralph Lauren threads, which included pink and black velvet and silk, accessorized with gloves and a fascinator.

Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Fresh off her split from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen stepped out solo in vintage Chanel haute couture topped with a feathery cape. Revenge look?

Jared Leto

Jared Leto walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Doja Cat

Doja Cat walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanion

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams walk the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Tennis star Serena Williams revealed on social media that she and her husband, Alexis Ohanion, are expecting their second child, at just about the same time that she was looking fabulous in Gucci.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Penélope Cruz

Penélope Cruz walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

Actress Penélope Cruz was a co-chair of the night's big event, which regularly raises millions for the Met. She stepped onto the carpet Monday in a hooded, gauzy light blue gown, embellished with crystals, from Chanel.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

For her first night at the Met Gala, Paris Hilton chose a black Marc Jacobs gown, which had leather on bottom and sparkles up top. Her platform shoes boosted her height by several inches.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Cardi B

Cardi B walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: John Shearer/WireImage)

Ke Huy Quan

Ke Huy Quan walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

The "Levitating" singer was also a co-chair. Her look of choice was a vintage Chanel ballgown accessorized with a never-before-seen Tiffany & Co. necklace.

Glenn Close

Glenn Close awalks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

La La Anthony

La La Anthony walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Anthony looked oh-so cool as she arrived to co-host the fete in a white one-shoulder dress by Sergio Hudson and, of course, sunglasses.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: DPRF/STAR MAX/IP)

Recognize Nciole Kidman’s dress? The Moulin Rouge star wore it in a 2004 ad for Chanel No. 5, making it quite appropriate for the evening.

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: John Shearer/WireImage)

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: John Shearer/WireImage)

Precious Lee

Precious Lee walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Julia Garner

Julia Garner walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: John Shearer/WireImage)

Viola Davis

Viola Davis walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Yung Miami and Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Yung Miami and Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs walk the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Vera Wang

Vera Wang walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Lizzo

Lizzo walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Salma Hayek Pinault

Salma Hayek Pinault walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Vanessa Kirby

Vanessa Kirby walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Kelsey Asbille Chow

Kelsey Asbille Chow walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Yellowstone actress Kelsey Asbille Chow was a long way from the ranch in her ravishing red off-the-shoulder mini with a gauzy train — and a garter!

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Lily James

Lily James walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Allison Williams

Allison Williams walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: John Shearer/WireImage)

Devon Aoki

Devon Aoki walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Rami Malek

Rami Malek walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Carla Bruni

Carla Bruni walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson walk the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Bella Ramsey

Bella Ramsey walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: John Shearer/WireImage)

Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora walk the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: John Shearer/WireImage)

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: John Shearer/WireImage)

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Ashley Park

Ashley Park walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Daisy Edgar-Jones walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Idris Elba

Idris Elba walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: John Shearer/WireImage)

Simu Liu

Simu Liu walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: John Shearer/WireImage)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas walk the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Lea Michele

Lea Michele walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Daddario walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Marion Cotillard

Marion Cotillard walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade walk the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

Maluma

Maluma walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Amber Valletta

Amber Valletta walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: (L-R) Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Phillipa Soo

Phillipa Soo walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Anitta

Anitta walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

Chloe Fineman

Chloe Fineman walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy