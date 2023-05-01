Met Gala 2023: Gisele Bündchen, Penelope Cruz and more stun on the star-studded red carpet
The first Monday in May is all about the fashion — and the A-listers wearing it.
In 2023, stars including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Selena Gomez and so many more were expected to hit the red carpet, as they filed into the Met Gala to raise millions for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. Gisele Bündchen also attended solo, looking happier than ever.
This year's dress code was "in honor of Karl," and the event marked the opening of an exhibit titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," and it was all a tribute to late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who was once the creative director behind Chanel, Fendi and other brands. And there were so many dramatic looks to fit it.
Here's what they wore:
Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady's ex Gisele Bündchen stepped out solo in vintage Chanel haute couture topped with a feathery cape. Revenge look?
Penelope Cruz
Actress Penelope Cruz was a co-chair of the night's big event, which regularly raises millions for the Met. She stepped onto the carpet Monday in a hooded, gauzy light blue gown, embellished with crystals, from Chanel.
Dua Lipa
The "Levitating" singer was also a co-chair. Her look of choice was a vintage Chanel ballgown accessorized with a never-before-seen Tiffany & Co. necklace.
La La Anthony
Anthony looked oh-so cool as she arrived to co-host the fete in a white one-shoulder dress by Sergio Hudson and, of course, sunglasses.
Kelsey Asbille Chow
Yellowstone actress Kelsey Asbille Chow was a long way from the ranch in her ravishing red off-the-shoulder mini with a gauzy train — and a garter!
Olivia Wilde
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora
Quinta Brunson
Chloe Fineman
Ariana DeBose
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy