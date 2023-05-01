Met Gala 2023: Gisele Bündchen, Penelope Cruz and more stun on the star-studded red carpet

The first Monday in May is all about the fashion — and the A-listers wearing it.

In 2023, stars including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Selena Gomez and so many more were expected to hit the red carpet, as they filed into the Met Gala to raise millions for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. Gisele Bündchen also attended solo, looking happier than ever.

This year's dress code was "in honor of Karl," and the event marked the opening of an exhibit titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," and it was all a tribute to late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who was once the creative director behind Chanel, Fendi and other brands. And there were so many dramatic looks to fit it.

Here's what they wore:

Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Tom Brady's ex Gisele Bündchen stepped out solo in vintage Chanel haute couture topped with a feathery cape. Revenge look?

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

Actress Penelope Cruz was a co-chair of the night's big event, which regularly raises millions for the Met. She stepped onto the carpet Monday in a hooded, gauzy light blue gown, embellished with crystals, from Chanel.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

The "Levitating" singer was also a co-chair. Her look of choice was a vintage Chanel ballgown accessorized with a never-before-seen Tiffany & Co. necklace.

La La Anthony

La La Anthony walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Anthony looked oh-so cool as she arrived to co-host the fete in a white one-shoulder dress by Sergio Hudson and, of course, sunglasses.

Kelsey Asbille Chow

Kelsey Asbille Chow walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Yellowstone actress Kelsey Asbille Chow was a long way from the ranch in her ravishing red off-the-shoulder mini with a gauzy train — and a garter!

Olivia Wilde walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora walk the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Quinta Brunson walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Chloe Fineman walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Ariana DeBose walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

