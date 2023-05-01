Met Gala 2023: Gisele Bündchen, Penélope Cruz and more stun on the star-studded red carpet

Lila Moss, Maya Hawke and Margaret Qualley walk the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Getty Images)

The first Monday in May is all about the fashion — and the A-listers wearing it.

In 2023, celebrity offspring Margaret Qualley, Maya Hawke, Lila Moss, Lily Collins and more filed in looking quite lovely. The newly single Gisele Bündchen attended solo, looking happier than ever. Stars including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Selena Gomez and so many more were expected to hit the red carpet, too, filing into the Met Gala to raise millions for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

This year's dress code was "in honor of Karl," and the event marked the opening of an exhibit titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," and it was all a tribute to late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who was once the creative director behind Chanel, Fendi and other brands. There were so many dramatic looks to fit it.

Here's what they wore:

Margaret Qualley

Margaret Qualley walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Actress Margaert Qualley, who owes at least some of her beauty to mom Andie McDowell, wore a black lace mini dress and lace-up sandals.

Maya Hawke

Maya Hawke walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Lila Moss

Lila Moss walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Maude Apatow

Maude Apatow walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Lily Collins

Lily Collins walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Fresh off her split from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen stepped out solo in vintage Chanel haute couture topped with a feathery cape. Revenge look?

Jared Leto

Jared Leto walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Doja Cat

Doja Cat walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Penélope Cruz

Penélope Cruz walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

Actress Penélope Cruz was a co-chair of the night's big event, which regularly raises millions for the Met. She stepped onto the carpet Monday in a hooded, gauzy light blue gown, embellished with crystals, from Chanel.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

The "Levitating" singer was also a co-chair. Her look of choice was a vintage Chanel ballgown accessorized with a never-before-seen Tiffany & Co. necklace.

Glenn Close

Glenn Close awalks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

La La Anthony

La La Anthony walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Anthony looked oh-so cool as she arrived to co-host the fete in a white one-shoulder dress by Sergio Hudson and, of course, sunglasses.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: DPRF/STAR MAX/IP)

Precious Lee

Precious Lee walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Julia Garner

Julia Garner walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: John Shearer/WireImage)

Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Vera Wang

Vera Wang walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Lizzo

Lizzo walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Vanessa Kirby

Vanessa Kirby walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Kelsey Asbille Chow

Kelsey Asbille Chow walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Yellowstone actress Kelsey Asbille Chow was a long way from the ranch in her ravishing red off-the-shoulder mini with a gauzy train — and a garter!

Story continues

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora walk the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: John Shearer/WireImage)

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: John Shearer/WireImage)

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Lea Michele

Lea Michele walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Chloe Fineman

Chloe Fineman walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose walks the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy