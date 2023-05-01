Met Gala 2023: Gisele Bündchen, Penélope Cruz and more stun on the star-studded red carpet

The first Monday in May is all about the fashion — and the A-listers wearing it.
In 2023, celebrity offspring Margaret Qualley, Maya Hawke, Lila Moss, Lily Collins and more filed in looking quite lovely. The newly single Gisele Bündchen attended solo, looking happier than ever. Stars including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Selena Gomez and so many more were expected to hit the red carpet, too, filing into the Met Gala to raise millions for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.
This year's dress code was "in honor of Karl," and the event marked the opening of an exhibit titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," and it was all a tribute to late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who was once the creative director behind Chanel, Fendi and other brands. There were so many dramatic looks to fit it.
Here's what they wore:
Margaret Qualley
Actress Margaert Qualley, who owes at least some of her beauty to mom Andie McDowell, wore a black lace mini dress and lace-up sandals.
Maya Hawke
Lila Moss
Maude Apatow
Lily Collins
Jennifer Lopez
Gisele Bündchen
Fresh off her split from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen stepped out solo in vintage Chanel haute couture topped with a feathery cape. Revenge look?
Jared Leto
Doja Cat
Penélope Cruz
Actress Penélope Cruz was a co-chair of the night's big event, which regularly raises millions for the Met. She stepped onto the carpet Monday in a hooded, gauzy light blue gown, embellished with crystals, from Chanel.
Paris Hilton
Florence Pugh
Dua Lipa
The "Levitating" singer was also a co-chair. Her look of choice was a vintage Chanel ballgown accessorized with a never-before-seen Tiffany & Co. necklace.
Glenn Close
Yara Shahidi
Jessica Chastain
La La Anthony
Anthony looked oh-so cool as she arrived to co-host the fete in a white one-shoulder dress by Sergio Hudson and, of course, sunglasses.
Nicole Kidman
Precious Lee
Julia Garner
Gwendoline Christie
Vera Wang
Rachel Brosnahan
Lizzo
Vanessa Kirby
Kelsey Asbille Chow
Yellowstone actress Kelsey Asbille Chow was a long way from the ranch in her ravishing red off-the-shoulder mini with a gauzy train — and a garter!
