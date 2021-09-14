Met Gala 2021 Live Blog: Kim Kardashian Arrives in Balenciaga
Vogue Runway
·30 min read
After almost two years, the Met Gala is returning to New York. Tonight’s event is a celebration of the Costume Institute’s exhibition “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” curated by Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu curator in charge of the Costume Institute. Read more about Bolton’s exhibition here and save this page for by-the-second updates from the Met Gala red carpet and the gala itself.
8:26 p.m.: Frank Ocean wears custom Prada x Homer. His date? A robotic baby.
9:25 p.m.: Laura Harrier arrives as the date of designer Joseph Altuzarra.
9:23 p.m.: Kid Cudi debuted neon green hair at the 2021 gala.
9:22 p.m.: Normani chose a marigold Valentino couture dress for the evening.
9:21 p.m.: Hailee Steinfeld goes blonde for the Met gala, also debuting an angular bob that coordinates with her Iris Van Herpen dress.
9:20 p.m.: Erykah Badu was dressed in layers of suiting by Thom Browne.
9:17 p.m.: US Open champion Emma Raducanu wears Chanel for her first-ever Met gala.
9:13 p.m.: Natalia Bryant wears a bubble dress by young American designer Conner Ives.
9:11 p.m.: Margaret Qualley was the bride at this summer’s Chanel haute couture show. Today, she chose Chanel for the Met.
9:10 p.m.: Whoopi Goldberg attends as a guest of Valentino, wearing a ruffled violet cape designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli
9:04 p.m.: Carey Mulligan’s bright pink Valentino dress comes with its own cape.
9:05 p.m.: Emily Ratajkowski is the latest guest to try out the red dress trend tonight. Hers is Vera Wang.
9:03 p.m.: West Side Story star Rachel Zegler dons a custom Christian Dior look.
9:02 p.m.: Lily-Rose Depp chose a Chanel couture dress for her second Met gala.
9:01 p.m.: Michaela Coel joins the guests inside the gala wearing Balencaiga.
9:00 p.m.: Hunter Schafer wears an archive-inspired Prada look with white contacts and a spider face adornment.
8:59 p.m.: Rosalía is in full Rick Owens at the Met gala tonight, including shoulder-length gloves and platform boots.
8:58 p.m.: Regina King attends the Met gala with Michael Kors, wearing a custom look by the designer.
8:55 p.m.:Lili Reinhart’s pastel pink dress by Christian Siriano is dotted with hundreds of faux flower petals.
8:54 p.m.: Zoe Kravitz does the naked dress her way, in custom Saint Laurent.
8:53 p.m.: Ariana Debose, who performed at the Michael Kors spring 2022 show, wears custom Michael Kors.
8:52 p.m.: Tessa Thompson wears an Iris Van Herpen minidress up the steps of The Met.
8:51 p.m.: Surprise! Vittoria Ceretti has gone blonde for the 2021 Met gala.
8:50 p.m.: Kate Hudson takes a page from the runways and pairs a bralette with a feathered jacket.
8:49 p.m.: Kendall Jenner arrives with Givenchy’s Matthew Williams. She’s wearing custom Givenchy.
8:47 p.m.: Cara Delevingne’s custom Christian Dior look has a message for men.
8:45 p.m.: Kristen Stewart pairs her Chanel look with a high ponytail.
8:43 p.m.: Gigi Hadid debuts red hair with her custom Prada look.
8:41 p.m.: Kim Kardashian arrives in all-black Balenciaga—including a balaclava—with Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia.
8:40 p.m.: Shawn Mendes and Camilla Mendes are wearing coordinating Michael Kors looks.
8:37 p.m.: Winnie Harlow continues the bodysuit trend and the Iris Van Herpen trend.
8:35 p.m.: Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo keep the American dream alive in red, white, and blue.
8:34 p.m.: Sharon Stone is in a Thom Browne look inspired by a dress Browne’s own mother once wore.
8:33 p.m.: Lupita Nyong’o’s custom denim look pays homage to the iconic American fabric.
8:32 p.m.: Teyana Taylor’s Prabal Gurung dress glitters as she walks up The Met’s steps.
8:30 p.m.: Tory Burch’s recent show paid homage to Claire McCardell; her dress continues the theme with minimalist stripes.
8:29 p.m.: Diane Kruger never shies away from a bold color or silhouette. Her neon green look by Prabal Gurung is turning heads on The Met steps.
8:28 p.m.: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s custom Brother Vellies look says Tax the Rich on the back.
8:27 p.m.: Hailey and Justin Bieber went simple on the red carpet tonight. She’s wearing Saint Laurent; he’s in his own brand Drew House.
8:26 p.m.: Gabrielle Union’s Iris Van Herpen dress is engineered to move as she walks up The Met’s steps.
8:25 p.m.: Only Jennifer Lopez could make a Western-inspired Ralph Lauren ensemble look this glam.
8:24 p.m.: Olivia Rodrigo chose a Saint Laurent bodysuit with feather trim for its references to American punk music.613fea8985fedd87c54afb7f
8:23 p.m.: Taika Waititi and Rita Ora coordinate in matching Prada looks.
8:22 p.m.: Ralph Lauren dressed Kacey Musgraves in a classic two-piece set. Talking to Keke Palmer, Musgraves says her look reflects her status as “sort of a horse girl.”
8:21 p.m.: Alicia Keys’s classic white shirt dress is complemented with clear crystals in her hair.
8:20 p.m.: Cynthia Erivo chose a streamlined white two piece set for tonight’s gala.
8:19 p.m.: Sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey are wearing looks by sister designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte.
8:17 p.m.: Sienna Miller wears a blush Gucci dress and coordinating feathered jacket.
8:16 p.m.: Dominic Cooper tries out a bright look in neon suiting.
8:16 p.m.: Jasmine Tookes debuts a pixie cut at the Met gala.
8:08 p.m.: Mindy Kaling paired her aubergine colored dress with a cinched black corset.
8:07 p.m.: Emily Blunt is in custom Miu Miu complete with a constellation headpiece.
8:05 p.m.: Ciara is wearing her husband Russell Wilson’s number—3—on a sequin dress by Dundas. She’s also wearing his Super Bowl ring.
8:04 p.m.: Imaan Hammam delivers stars and sparkle in an embellished dress.
8:02 p.m.: Taylor Hill goes full goddess in a seafoam cut-out look.
8:01 p.m.: Chloe Fineman was at the Tory Burch show earlier this week and she chose Burch again for her Met gala debut.
8:00 p.m.: Mary J Blige wears a golden Dundas dress with beading on her chignon to complement the gown.
7:58 p.m.: Red is officially the color of the night. Megan Fox chose a lace up dress by Dundas.
7:57 p.m.: Jeremy O Harris chose a yellow look from Tommy Hilfiger for his second Met gala.
7:56 p.m.: From the runway to the Met red carpet: Kris Jenner’s Tom Ford suit is fresh from his spring 2022 show last night.
7:55 p.m.: Louis Vuitton menswear artistic director Virgil Abloh might be the first to wear rabbit ears to the Met gala.
7:52 p.m.:Vogue cover star Precious Lee chose a custom Area look. She says it weighs 100 pounds and took four people to help her get dressed.
7:51 p.m.: Diane von Furstenberg chose a column dress with a leopard crawling up it’s front. See has a coordinating leopard mask.
7:50 p.m.: What else would Donatella Versace wear than a custom Versace gown? Her look this year is a structured white piece with a full skirt.
7:49 p.m.: Megan Rapinoe pairs red and blue—and her pink hair—on the red carpet.
7:48 p.m.: Lorde shows some skin—just like on her October Vogue cover—in custom Bode.
7:47 p.m.: Maluma channels a cowboy in a custom red Versace look.
7:44 p.m.: Chance the Rapper is in custom Ralph Lauren.
7:43 p.m.: Taraji P Henson makes the case for a red carpet jumpsuit in a fully beaded look.
7:42 p.m.: Pete Davidson is wearing Thom Browne, giving a “sexy nun” vibe per his interview with Keke Palmer.
7:40 p.m.: Irina Shayk redefines the naked dress in a sheer floral number by Moschino’s Jeremy Scott, who is her date for the evening.
7:39 p.m.:Vogue’s September issue cover star Lourdes Leon wears a custom Moschino look by Jeremy Scott.
7:38 p.m.: Tracee Ellis Ross is one of the first to wear Demna Gvasalia’s Balenciaga couture debut.
7:38 p.m.: Kehlani wears a cropped suit to her first Met gala.
7:37 p.m.: Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry coordinate in embroidered golden looks.
7:35 p.m.: Zoey Deutch continues the gloves trend in beaded lilac arm warmers.
7:34 p.m.: Madison Beer goes classic in a slinky emerald dress.
7:33 p.m.: MJ Rodriguez stuns in a Thom Browne look comprised by a classic white shirt and a corseted skirt.
7:25 p.m.: Karlie Kloss is the latest star to wear red tonight; she’s chosen a dress by Wes Gordon for Carolina Herrera.
7:24 p.m.: They might be British, but Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington are embodying American chicness with their looks.
7:23 p.m.: Elliot Page arrives in a simple Balenciaga suit and green lapel pin.
7:22 p.m.: Kim Petras is wearing a horse bustier by Collina Strada. Designer Hillary Taymour says they are representing horse girls.
7:21 p.m.: Eiza Gonzalez keeps the red trend going strong in Versace.
7:20 p.m.:Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt believes in the power of denim, platforms, and flares.
7.19 p.m.: Debbie Harry and Zac Posen arrived together, with Harry in an American flag dress by the designer.
7:18 p.m.: Megan Thee Stallion shows a little leg in a white frock by Coach.
7:17 p.m.: Iman partnered with designer Harris Reed on a dramatic Met gala look complete with a headpiece.
7:16 p.m.: Kaia Gerber makes her Met gala debut wearing an updated version of a 1981 Halston dress worn by Bianca Jagger. Gerber’s is by Oscar de la Renta.
7:14 p.m.: Storm Reid arrived in a bustier and skirt that she peeled off to reveal short-shorts underneath.
7:13 p.m.: In a Met gala first, Grimes has accessorized her Iris Van Herpen dress with a sword.
7:12 pm.: Jordan Roth never fails to dazzle at the Met gala. He wears Michael Sylvan Robinson.
7:08 p.m.: Supermodel Valentina Sampaio is sporting a caped embellished red dress.
7:07 p.m.: Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy lent a fall 2020 ball gown to the exhibition.
7:06 p.m.: Amy Fine Collins, who donated several looks in this year’s exhibition, arrives in Thom Browne and a Hector Browne bag.
7:05 p.m.: Jennifer Hudson is channeling Aretha Franklin, who she portrayed in Respect, in a red gown.
7:05 p.m.: Serena Williams is wearing a silver sequin bodysuit and ombré pink feather cape.
7: 02 p.m.: And here’s the final look for Lil Nas X: a beaded Versace bodysuit.
7: 01 p.m.: Underneath Lil Nas X’s cape is a golden suit of Versace armor.
7:00 p.m.: Lil Nas X takes a page from Lady Gaga’s playbook with three Met gala red carpet looks, all by Versace.
6:59 p.m.: Finneas is in a red suit by Matthew Williams for Givenchy.
6:57 p.m.: Troye Sivan is arriving in a long black dress by Altu, Joseph Altuzarra's new gender fluid collection, with a leather armband and Rick Owens boots.
6:54 p.m.: Co-chair Naomi Osaka is wearing a dress designed by her older sister and Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquière that honors her Japanese-Haitian-American heritage.
6:51 p.m.: Channing Tatum is in a tux, solo...for now.
6:50 p.m.: Saweetie’s red, white, and blue ensemble is by Christian Cowan.
6:46 p.m.: Met gala co-chair Billie Eilish is in custom Oscar de la Renta.
6:41 p.m.: Yara Shahidi’s custom Christian Dior by Maria Grazia Chiuri was inspired by Josephine Baker.
6:40 p.m.: Actress and director Rebecca Hall chose custom Batsheva for her Met debut.
6:37 p.m.: Actress Barbie Ferreira is wearing a pearl-encrusted dress by Jonathan Simkhai.
6:34 p.m.: Adrien Brody and Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman make their red carpet debut as a couple at The Met.
6:33 p.m.: Maisie Williams goes goth in an all black leotard with a train on the Met gala red carpet.
6:33 p.m.:Gossip Girl’s Evan Mock is sporting an archival suit from Thom Browne and a ton of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
6:30 p.m.: Ella Emhoff is wearing a bright red look from Stella McCartney, complete with sneakers.
6:29 p.m.: Julia Garner is shimmering up the steps in a translucent Stella McCartney dress.
6:20 p.m.: Tonight’s dress code is American Independence, and Dan Levy is doing it dramatically in a map-printed suit.
6:19 p.m.: Musician David Byrne is the first of what we assume will be many guests sporting double denim on The Met’s steps tonight.
6:19 p.m.: James Corden and his wife Julia Carey are chatting up Keke Palmer on the red carpet. Corden is wearing a Gucci tux.
6:14 p.m.: Co-chair Amanda Gorman complemented her cobalt Vera Wang dress with a silvery laurel wreath headband.
6:11 p.m.: Leon Bridges is paying homage to his Texan roots with a blue suede fringed jacket by Bode.
6:10 p.m.: Couple Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are walking up The Met’s steps. She is wearing Valentino.
6:07 p.m.: Timothée Chalamet, a co-chair of the 2021 Met gala, is wearing all white, Converse sneakers, and sweatpants. Chalamet calls his look “my homage to Chuck Taylor,” wearing a Rick Owens top and Haider Ackermann blazer.
6:04 p.m.: Instagram’s Eva Chen is wearing Christopher John Rogers, complete with checkerboard opera gloves.
6:00 p.m.: Tom Ford, this evening’s host, is fresh off his spring 2022 runway show last night. He’s wearing a velvet blazer with a white flower on his lapel.
5:58 p.m.: Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney of New York’s 12th District is here wearing a gown in suffragist colors featuring white “ERA” letters down the front, and a cape embroidered with the phrase “Equal Rights for Women.”
5:55 p.m.: Heron Preston, who has two pieces in the exhibition, is wearing a suit of his own design.
5:52 p.m.: The Met Gala’s honorary chair Adam Mosseri and his wife Monica Mosseri have just arrived. Mosseri is the head of Instagram, which is sponsoring the exhibition.
5:40 p.m.: Bee Carrozzini is here, wearing a teal Valentino gown.
5:37 p.m.: A marching band is on the red carpet to herald the arrival of gymnast Nia Dennis, who is doing backbends and cartwheels up The Met’s steps. Dennis is wearing Stella McCartney.
5:26 p.m.: Keke Palmer has arrived in a glittery gown with long sleeves and a high neck. Stay tuned for her debut on our Live Stream with Ilana Glazer shortly.
5:22 p.m.: Here’s Emma Chamberlain in a golden Louis Vuitton minidress with cut-outs on the side. Her custom look is very reminiscent of those shown at Vuitton’s resort 2022 show in Paris, with metallic embroidery covering the entire dress.
5:16 p.m.: Ilana Glazer is the first to arrive on the red carpet. She’ll be hosting our Live Stream from the red carpet with Keke Palmer, so expect to see a lot of her feathered sleeves.
Still confused about what to expect from this year’s Met exhibition and gala? We’ve got you covered.
Veronica Wolski, the QAnon adherent whose recent hospitalization made her a cause celebre for the controversial medication ivermectin, died in the intensive care unit of Amita Health Resurrection Medical Center early Monday, a hospital spokeswoman said. She was 64. Wolski’s cause of death was pneumonia due to COVID-19 infection with hypothyroidism as a contributing factor, a spokeswoman for ...
The hotly anticipated book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House, written by the former Trump White House press secretary and Melania Trump’s ex-spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, is causing major waves now that excerpts from the memoir are now making the rounds. It gives the readers insight into what the former first […]
Ericka Hart made a powerful statement on Sunday, modeling a red one-piece swimsuit on a beach runway and pulling the top down to expose her post-mastectomy scars and reconstructed breasts as she walked.
Bennifer is going strong and in style! The duo stepped out at the 2021 Met Gala and were photographed outside the event kissing – through their face masks! While they didn’t make hit up the red carpet together, JLo took the carpet by a storm in her stunning Western-inspired Ralph Lauren ensemble.
Keep the wedding bells going, because Kate Middleton’s little brother finally tied the knot. It’s true, James Middleton is officially off the market. On September 12, Middleton confirmed in an Instagram post on Sunday that he and his long-time fiance, Alizee Thevenet got married in southeastern France the day before in a private ceremony. The […]
A Florida judge has canceled the trial for rock icon Rod Stewart and his adult son and scheduled a hearing next month to discuss a plea deal to resolve charges stemming from a New Year's Eve altercation with a hotel security guard nearly two years ago. Court records show the hearing with Judge August Bonavita is set for Oct. 22 regarding a plea agreement to close the case without them needing to appear in court. If convicted, the Stewarts were facing a year in jail, or probation and a $1,000 fine.