Met Gala 2021 Live Blog: Kim Kardashian Arrives in Balenciaga

After almost two years, the Met Gala is returning to New York. Tonight’s event is a celebration of the Costume Institute’s exhibition “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” curated by Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu curator in charge of the Costume Institute. Read more about Bolton’s exhibition here and save this page for by-the-second updates from the Met Gala red carpet and the gala itself.

Frank Ocean, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:26 p.m.: Frank Ocean wears custom Prada x Homer. His date? A robotic baby.

Laura Harrier, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

9:25 p.m.: Laura Harrier arrives as the date of designer Joseph Altuzarra.

Kid Cudi, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

9:23 p.m.: Kid Cudi debuted neon green hair at the 2021 gala.

Normani, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

9:22 p.m.: Normani chose a marigold Valentino couture dress for the evening.

Hailee Steinfeld, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

9:21 p.m.: Hailee Steinfeld goes blonde for the Met gala, also debuting an angular bob that coordinates with her Iris Van Herpen dress.

Erykah Badu, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

9:20 p.m.: Erykah Badu was dressed in layers of suiting by Thom Browne.

Emma Raducanu, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

9:17 p.m.: US Open champion Emma Raducanu wears Chanel for her first-ever Met gala.

Natalie Bryant, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

9:13 p.m.: Natalia Bryant wears a bubble dress by young American designer Conner Ives.

Margaret Qualley, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

9:11 p.m.: Margaret Qualley was the bride at this summer’s Chanel haute couture show. Today, she chose Chanel for the Met.

Whoopi Goldberg, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

9:10 p.m.: Whoopi Goldberg attends as a guest of Valentino, wearing a ruffled violet cape designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli

Carey Mulligan, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

9:04 p.m.: Carey Mulligan’s bright pink Valentino dress comes with its own cape.

Emily Ratajkowski, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

9:05 p.m.: Emily Ratajkowski is the latest guest to try out the red dress trend tonight. Hers is Vera Wang.

Rachel Zegler, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

9:03 p.m.: West Side Story star Rachel Zegler dons a custom Christian Dior look.

Lily-Rose Depp, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

9:02 p.m.: Lily-Rose Depp chose a Chanel couture dress for her second Met gala.

Michaela Coel, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

9:01 p.m.: Michaela Coel joins the guests inside the gala wearing Balencaiga.

Hunter Schafer, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

9:00 p.m.: Hunter Schafer wears an archive-inspired Prada look with white contacts and a spider face adornment.

Rosalia, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:59 p.m.: Rosalía is in full Rick Owens at the Met gala tonight, including shoulder-length gloves and platform boots.

Regina King, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:58 p.m.: Regina King attends the Met gala with Michael Kors, wearing a custom look by the designer.

Lili Reinhart, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:55 p.m.:Lili Reinhart’s pastel pink dress by Christian Siriano is dotted with hundreds of faux flower petals.

Zoë Kravitz, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:54 p.m.: Zoe Kravitz does the naked dress her way, in custom Saint Laurent.

Ariana DeBose, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:53 p.m.: Ariana Debose, who performed at the Michael Kors spring 2022 show, wears custom Michael Kors.

Tessa Thompson, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:52 p.m.: Tessa Thompson wears an Iris Van Herpen minidress up the steps of The Met.

Vittoria Ceretti, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:51 p.m.: Surprise! Vittoria Ceretti has gone blonde for the 2021 Met gala.

Kate Hudson, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:50 p.m.: Kate Hudson takes a page from the runways and pairs a bralette with a feathered jacket.

Kendall Jenner, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:49 p.m.: Kendall Jenner arrives with Givenchy’s Matthew Williams. She’s wearing custom Givenchy.

Cara Delevingne, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:47 p.m.: Cara Delevingne’s custom Christian Dior look has a message for men.

Kristen Stewart, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:45 p.m.: Kristen Stewart pairs her Chanel look with a high ponytail.

Gigi Hadid, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:43 p.m.: Gigi Hadid debuts red hair with her custom Prada look.

Kim Kardashian, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:41 p.m.: Kim Kardashian arrives in all-black Balenciaga—including a balaclava—with Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia.

Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:40 p.m.: Shawn Mendes and Camilla Mendes are wearing coordinating Michael Kors looks.

Winnie Harlow, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:37 p.m.: Winnie Harlow continues the bodysuit trend and the Iris Van Herpen trend.

Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Hilfiger, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:35 p.m.: Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo keep the American dream alive in red, white, and blue.

Sharon Stone, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:34 p.m.: Sharon Stone is in a Thom Browne look inspired by a dress Browne’s own mother once wore.

Lupita Nyong’o, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:33 p.m.: Lupita Nyong’o’s custom denim look pays homage to the iconic American fabric.

Teyana Taylor, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:32 p.m.: Teyana Taylor’s Prabal Gurung dress glitters as she walks up The Met’s steps.

Simone Biles, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:31 p.m.: Simone Biles’s completely crystal-covered Area look weighs 80 pounds.

Tory Burch, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Red Carpet Getty

8:30 p.m.: Tory Burch’s recent show paid homage to Claire McCardell; her dress continues the theme with minimalist stripes.

Diane Kruger The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:29 p.m.: Diane Kruger never shies away from a bold color or silhouette. Her neon green look by Prabal Gurung is turning heads on The Met steps.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:28 p.m.: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s custom Brother Vellies look says Tax the Rich on the back.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:27 p.m.: Hailey and Justin Bieber went simple on the red carpet tonight. She’s wearing Saint Laurent; he’s in his own brand Drew House.

Gabrielle Union, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:26 p.m.: Gabrielle Union’s Iris Van Herpen dress is engineered to move as she walks up The Met’s steps.

Jennifer Lopez, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:25 p.m.: Only Jennifer Lopez could make a Western-inspired Ralph Lauren ensemble look this glam.

Olivia Rodrigo, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:24 p.m.: Olivia Rodrigo chose a Saint Laurent bodysuit with feather trim for its references to American punk music.613fea8985fedd87c54afb7f

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:23 p.m.: Taika Waititi and Rita Ora coordinate in matching Prada looks.

Kacey Musgraves, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:22 p.m.: Ralph Lauren dressed Kacey Musgraves in a classic two-piece set. Talking to Keke Palmer, Musgraves says her look reflects her status as “sort of a horse girl.”

Alicia Keys, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:21 p.m.: Alicia Keys’s classic white shirt dress is complemented with clear crystals in her hair.

Cynthia Erivo, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Red Carpet Getty

8:20 p.m.: Cynthia Erivo chose a streamlined white two piece set for tonight’s gala.

Chloe Bailey andHalle Bailey The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:19 p.m.: Sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey are wearing looks by sister designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte.

Sienna Miller, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:17 p.m.: Sienna Miller wears a blush Gucci dress and coordinating feathered jacket.

Dominic Cooper, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:16 p.m.: Dominic Cooper tries out a bright look in neon suiting.

Jasmine Tooks, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:16 p.m.: Jasmine Tookes debuts a pixie cut at the Met gala.

Mindy Kaling,The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:08 p.m.: Mindy Kaling paired her aubergine colored dress with a cinched black corset.

Emily Blunt, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:07 p.m.: Emily Blunt is in custom Miu Miu complete with a constellation headpiece.

Ciara, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:05 p.m.: Ciara is wearing her husband Russell Wilson’s number—3—on a sequin dress by Dundas. She’s also wearing his Super Bowl ring.

Imaan Hammam, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:04 p.m.: Imaan Hammam delivers stars and sparkle in an embellished dress.

Taylor Hill, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:02 p.m.: Taylor Hill goes full goddess in a seafoam cut-out look.

Chloe Fineman, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:01 p.m.: Chloe Fineman was at the Tory Burch show earlier this week and she chose Burch again for her Met gala debut.

Mary J. Blige, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

8:00 p.m.: Mary J Blige wears a golden Dundas dress with beading on her chignon to complement the gown.

Megan Fox, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:58 p.m.: Red is officially the color of the night. Megan Fox chose a lace up dress by Dundas.

Jeremy O. Harris, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Red Carpet Getty

7:57 p.m.: Jeremy O Harris chose a yellow look from Tommy Hilfiger for his second Met gala.

Kris Jenner, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:56 p.m.: From the runway to the Met red carpet: Kris Jenner’s Tom Ford suit is fresh from his spring 2022 show last night.

Virgil Abloh, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:55 p.m.: Louis Vuitton menswear artistic director Virgil Abloh might be the first to wear rabbit ears to the Met gala.

Precious Lee, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:52 p.m.: Vogue cover star Precious Lee chose a custom Area look. She says it weighs 100 pounds and took four people to help her get dressed.

Barry Diller and Diane von Furstenberg, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:51 p.m.: Diane von Furstenberg chose a column dress with a leopard crawling up it’s front. See has a coordinating leopard mask.

Donatella Versace, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:50 p.m.: What else would Donatella Versace wear than a custom Versace gown? Her look this year is a structured white piece with a full skirt.

Megan Rapino, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:49 p.m.: Megan Rapinoe pairs red and blue—and her pink hair—on the red carpet.

Lorde, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:48 p.m.: Lorde shows some skin—just like on her October Vogue cover—in custom Bode.

Maluma, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:47 p.m.: Maluma channels a cowboy in a custom red Versace look.

Chance the Rapper, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Inside Getty

7:44 p.m.: Chance the Rapper is in custom Ralph Lauren.

Taraji P. Henson, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:43 p.m.: Taraji P Henson makes the case for a red carpet jumpsuit in a fully beaded look.

Pete Davidson, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:42 p.m.: Pete Davidson is wearing Thom Browne, giving a “sexy nun” vibe per his interview with Keke Palmer.

Jeremy Scott and Irina Shayk, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:40 p.m.: Irina Shayk redefines the naked dress in a sheer floral number by Moschino’s Jeremy Scott, who is her date for the evening.

Lourdes, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:39 p.m.: Vogue’s September issue cover star Lourdes Leon wears a custom Moschino look by Jeremy Scott.

Tracee Ellis Ross, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:38 p.m.: Tracee Ellis Ross is one of the first to wear Demna Gvasalia’s Balenciaga couture debut.

Kehlani, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:38 p.m.: Kehlani wears a cropped suit to her first Met gala.

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:37 p.m.: Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry coordinate in embroidered golden looks.

Zoey Deutch, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:35 p.m.: Zoey Deutch continues the gloves trend in beaded lilac arm warmers.

Madison Beer, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:34 p.m.: Madison Beer goes classic in a slinky emerald dress.

MJ Rodriguez, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:33 p.m.: MJ Rodriguez stuns in a Thom Browne look comprised by a classic white shirt and a corseted skirt.

Karlie Kloss, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:25 p.m.: Karlie Kloss is the latest star to wear red tonight; she’s chosen a dress by Wes Gordon for Carolina Herrera.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:24 p.m.: They might be British, but Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington are embodying American chicness with their looks.

Elliot Page, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:23 p.m.: Elliot Page arrives in a simple Balenciaga suit and green lapel pin.

Kim Petras, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:22 p.m.: Kim Petras is wearing a horse bustier by Collina Strada. Designer Hillary Taymour says they are representing horse girls.

Eiza González, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:21 p.m.: Eiza Gonzalez keeps the red trend going strong in Versace.

Ben Platt, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:20 p.m.: Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt believes in the power of denim, platforms, and flares.

Zac Posen and Debbie Harry, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7.19 p.m.: Debbie Harry and Zac Posen arrived together, with Harry in an American flag dress by the designer.

Megan Thee Stallion, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:18 p.m.: Megan Thee Stallion shows a little leg in a white frock by Coach.

Iman, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Photo: Getty Images

7:17 p.m.: Iman partnered with designer Harris Reed on a dramatic Met gala look complete with a headpiece.

Kaia Gerber, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:16 p.m.: Kaia Gerber makes her Met gala debut wearing an updated version of a 1981 Halston dress worn by Bianca Jagger. Gerber’s is by Oscar de la Renta.

Storm Reid, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

Storm Reid, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:14 p.m.: Storm Reid arrived in a bustier and skirt that she peeled off to reveal short-shorts underneath.

Grimes, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:13 p.m.: In a Met gala first, Grimes has accessorized her Iris Van Herpen dress with a sword.

Jordan Roth, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:12 pm.: Jordan Roth never fails to dazzle at the Met gala. He wears Michael Sylvan Robinson.

Valentina Sampaio, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:08 p.m.: Supermodel Valentina Sampaio is sporting a caped embellished red dress.

Laura Mulleavy and Kate Mulleavy, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:07 p.m.: Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy lent a fall 2020 ball gown to the exhibition.

Amy Fine Collins, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:06 p.m.: Amy Fine Collins, who donated several looks in this year’s exhibition, arrives in Thom Browne and a Hector Browne bag.

Jennifer Hudson, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:05 p.m.: Jennifer Hudson is channeling Aretha Franklin, who she portrayed in Respect, in a red gown.

Serena Williams, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:05 p.m.: Serena Williams is wearing a silver sequin bodysuit and ombré pink feather cape.

Lil Nas X , The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7: 02 p.m.: And here’s the final look for Lil Nas X: a beaded Versace bodysuit.

Lil Nas X, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7: 01 p.m.: Underneath Lil Nas X’s cape is a golden suit of Versace armor.

Lil Nas X, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

7:00 p.m.: Lil Nas X takes a page from Lady Gaga’s playbook with three Met gala red carpet looks, all by Versace.

Finneas O’Connell, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

6:59 p.m.: Finneas is in a red suit by Matthew Williams for Givenchy.

Troye Sivan, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

6:57 p.m.: Troye Sivan is arriving in a long black dress by Altu, Joseph Altuzarra's new gender fluid collection, with a leather armband and Rick Owens boots.

Naomi Osaka, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

6:54 p.m.: Co-chair Naomi Osaka is wearing a dress designed by her older sister and Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquière that honors her Japanese-Haitian-American heritage.

Channing Tatum, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

6:51 p.m.: Channing Tatum is in a tux, solo...for now.

Saweetie, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

6:50 p.m.: Saweetie’s red, white, and blue ensemble is by Christian Cowan.

Billie Eilish, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

6:46 p.m.: Met gala co-chair Billie Eilish is in custom Oscar de la Renta.

Yara Shahidi, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

6:41 p.m.: Yara Shahidi’s custom Christian Dior by Maria Grazia Chiuri was inspired by Josephine Baker.

Rebecca Hall, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

6:40 p.m.: Actress and director Rebecca Hall chose custom Batsheva for her Met debut.

Barbie Ferreira, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

6:37 p.m.: Actress Barbie Ferreira is wearing a pearl-encrusted dress by Jonathan Simkhai.

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

6:34 p.m.: Adrien Brody and Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman make their red carpet debut as a couple at The Met.

Maisie Williams, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

6:33 p.m.: Maisie Williams goes goth in an all black leotard with a train on the Met gala red carpet.

Evan Mock, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

6:33 p.m.: Gossip Girl’s Evan Mock is sporting an archival suit from Thom Browne and a ton of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Ella Emhoff, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

6:30 p.m.: Ella Emhoff is wearing a bright red look from Stella McCartney, complete with sneakers.

Julia Garner, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

6:29 p.m.: Julia Garner is shimmering up the steps in a translucent Stella McCartney dress.

Dan Levy, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

6:20 p.m.: Tonight’s dress code is American Independence, and Dan Levy is doing it dramatically in a map-printed suit.

David Byrne, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

6:19 p.m.: Musician David Byrne is the first of what we assume will be many guests sporting double denim on The Met’s steps tonight.

Julia Carey and James Corden, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

6:19 p.m.: James Corden and his wife Julia Carey are chatting up Keke Palmer on the red carpet. Corden is wearing a Gucci tux.

Amanda Gorman, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

6:14 p.m.: Co-chair Amanda Gorman complemented her cobalt Vera Wang dress with a silvery laurel wreath headband.

Leon Bridges, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

6:11 p.m.: Leon Bridges is paying homage to his Texan roots with a blue suede fringed jacket by Bode.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

6:10 p.m.: Couple Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are walking up The Met’s steps. She is wearing Valentino.

Timothée Chalamet, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

6:07 p.m.: Timothée Chalamet, a co-chair of the 2021 Met gala, is wearing all white, Converse sneakers, and sweatpants. Chalamet calls his look “my homage to Chuck Taylor,” wearing a Rick Owens top and Haider Ackermann blazer.

Eva Chen, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

6:04 p.m.: Instagram’s Eva Chen is wearing Christopher John Rogers, complete with checkerboard opera gloves.

Tom Ford, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

6:00 p.m.: Tom Ford, this evening’s host, is fresh off his spring 2022 runway show last night. He’s wearing a velvet blazer with a white flower on his lapel.

Carolyn B. Maloney, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

5:58 p.m.: Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney of New York’s 12th District is here wearing a gown in suffragist colors featuring white “ERA” letters down the front, and a cape embroidered with the phrase “Equal Rights for Women.”

Heron Preston, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

5:55 p.m.: Heron Preston, who has two pieces in the exhibition, is wearing a suit of his own design.

Adam Mosseri and Monica Mosseri, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

5:52 p.m.: The Met Gala’s honorary chair Adam Mosseri and his wife Monica Mosseri have just arrived. Mosseri is the head of Instagram, which is sponsoring the exhibition.

Bee Carrozzini, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

5:40 p.m.: Bee Carrozzini is here, wearing a teal Valentino gown.

Gymnast Nia Dennis, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

5:37 p.m.: A marching band is on the red carpet to herald the arrival of gymnast Nia Dennis, who is doing backbends and cartwheels up The Met’s steps. Dennis is wearing Stella McCartney.

Keke Palmer, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Photo: Getty Images

5:26 p.m.: Keke Palmer has arrived in a glittery gown with long sleeves and a high neck. Stay tuned for her debut on our Live Stream with Ilana Glazer shortly.

Emma Chamberlain, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

5:22 p.m.: Here’s Emma Chamberlain in a golden Louis Vuitton minidress with cut-outs on the side. Her custom look is very reminiscent of those shown at Vuitton’s resort 2022 show in Paris, with metallic embroidery covering the entire dress.

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty

5:16 p.m.: Ilana Glazer is the first to arrive on the red carpet. She’ll be hosting our Live Stream from the red carpet with Keke Palmer, so expect to see a lot of her feathered sleeves.

Kate Moss in Calvin Klein, 1995 Photo: Getty Images

Naomi Campbell in Versace, 1995 Photo: Getty Images

Madonna in Versace, 1997 Photo: Getty Images

Elizabeth Hurley in Versace, 1997 Photo: Getty Images

Sean Combs and Jennifer Lopez, 1999 Photo: Getty Images

Amber Valetta in Versace, 1999 Photo: Getty Images

Liv Tyler in Stella McCartney, 1999 Photo: Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow in Gucci, 1999 Photo: Getty Images

Lil' Kim in Versace, 1999 Photo: Getty Images

Whitney Houston, 1999 Photo: Getty Images

Demi Moore in Donna Karan, 2000 Photo: Getty Images

Hillary Clinton in Oscar de la Renta, 2000 Photo: Getty Images

Lee Radziwill in Armani, 2000 Photo: Getty Images

Christy Turlington in Saint Laurent, 2001 Photo: Getty Images

Stephanie Seymour in Alaia, 2001 Photo: Getty Images

Marie-Chantal Miller in Valentino Couture, 2001 Photo: Getty Images

2003 Mark Mainz

Carmen Kass in Gucci, 2003 Photo: Getty Images

2003 Getty Images

Diana Ross in Tom Ford, 2003 Photo: Getty Images

Nicole Kidman in Tom Ford, 2003 Photo: Getty Images

Amber Valleta in a Maggie Norris Couture Corset, John Galliano Skirt, 2004 Photo: Getty Images

2004 Evan Agostini

Linda Evangelista in Jean Paul Gaultier Couture, 2004 Photo: Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson in Calvin-Klein, 2004 Photo: Getty Images

Karolina Kurkova in Viktor and Rolf, 2005 Photo: Getty Images

2005 Peter Kramer

Vanessa Paradis in Chanel, 2005 Photo: Getty Images

Charlize Theron in Christian Dior, 2006 Photo: Getty Images

Charlotte Gainsbourg in Balenciaga, 2006 Photo: Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker in Alexander McQueen, 2006 Photo: Getty Images

Sienna Miller in Burberry, 2006 Photo: Getty Images

Cameron Diaz in Christian Dior, 2007 Photo: Getty Images

Cate Blanchett in Balenciaga, 2007 Photo: Getty Images

Charlotte Gainsbourg in Balenciaga, 2007 Photo: Getty Images

Daria Werbowy in Azzedine Alaia, 2007 Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Connelly in Balenciaga, 2007 Photo: Getty Images

Renee Zellweger in Carolina Herrera, 2007 Photo: Getty Images

Shalom Harlow in Viktor and Rolf, 2007 Photo: Getty Images

Christina Ricci in Givenchy, 2008 Photo: Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen in Versace, 2008 Photo: Getty Images

Julia Roberts in Armani, 2008 Photo: Getty Images

Kate Moss in Marc Jacobs, 2009 Photo: Getty Images

2009 Dimitrios Kambouris

Madonna in Louis Vuitton, 2009 Photo: Getty Images

Miranda Kerr in Jil Sander, 2009 Photo: Getty Images

Gwen Stefani, 2010 Photo: Getty Images

Doutzen Kroes in Zac Posen, 2010 Photo: Getty Images

2010 Stephen Lovekin

Oprah in Oscar de la Renta, 2010 Photo: Getty Images

2010 Lars Niki

Beyonce in Emilio Pucci, 2011 Photo: Getty Images

Daphne Guinness in Alexander McQueen, 2011 Photo: Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow in Stella McCartney, 2011 Photo: Getty Images

Liv Tyler in Givenchy, 2011 Photo: Getty Images

Madonna in Stella McCartney, 2011 Photo: Getty Images

Michelle Williams in Miu Miu, 2011 Photo: Getty Images

Naomi Campbell in Alexander McQueen, 2011 Photo: Getty Images

Anja Rubik in Antony Vaccarello, 2012 Photo: Getty Images

Carey Mulligan in Prada, 2012 Photo: Getty Images

Rooney Mara in Givenchy, 2012 Photo: Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson in Dolce & Gabbana, 2012 Photo: Getty Images

2013 Rabbani and Solimene Photography

Ashley Olsen in Dior, 2013 Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian in Givenchy, 2013 Photo: Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker in Phillip Treacy and Giles Deacon, 2013 Photo: Getty Images

Dita von Tesse in Zac Posen, 2014 Photo: Getty Images

David Beckham in Ralph Lauren Black Label and Victoria Beckham in Victoria Beckham, 2014 Photo: Getty Images

Erykah Badu in Givenchy, 2014 Photo: Getty Images

Lupita Nyongo in Prada, 2014 Photo: Getty Images

Monica Belluci in Dolce and Gabbana, 2014 Photo: Getty Images

Ashley Olsen in vintage Gianfranco Ferré and Mary-Kate Olsen in vintage Chanel, 2014 Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna in Guo Pei, 2015 Photo: Getty Images

Alexa Chung in Erdem, 2015 Photo: Getty Images

2015 Larry Busacca

Anne Hathaway in Ralph Lauren, 2015 Photo: Getty Images

Chloe Sevigny in J.W. Anderson, 2015 Photo: Getty Images

2015 Jamie McCarthy

Fan Bingbing in Christopher Bu, 2015 Photo: Getty Images

Grace Coddington in Michael Kors, 2015 Photo: Getty Images

FKA Twigs in Christopher Kane, 2015 Photo: Getty Images

Sienna Miller in Thakoon, 2015 Photo: Getty Images

Lady Gaga in Alexander Wang, 2015 Photo: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus in Alexander Wang, 2015 Photo: Getty Images

Solange in Giles Deacon, 2015 Photo: Getty Images

Blake Lively in Burberry, 2016 Photo: Getty Images

Florence Welch in Gucci, 2016 Photo: Getty Images

Beyonce in Givenchy, 2016 Photo: Getty Images

Brie Larson in Proenza Schouler, 2016 Photo: Getty Images

Charlotte Casiraghi in Gucci, 2016 Photo: Getty Images

Emma Watson in Jean Paul Gaultier , 2016 Photo: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid in Tommy Hilfiger, 2016 Photo: Getty Images

Lena Dunham, Jenni Konner, and Jenna Lyons in Creatures of the Wind, 2016 Photo: Getty Images

2016 John Shearer

Lupita Nyongo in Calvin Klein, 2016 Photo: Getty Images

Poppy Delevingne in Marchesa, 2016 Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez in Louis Vuitton, 2016 Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift in Louis Vuitton, 2016 Photo: Getty Images

Bella Hadid in Alexander Wang, 2017 Photo: Getty Images

Caroline Kennedy in Comme des Garçons, 2017 Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez in Valentino, 2017 Photo: Getty Images

Julie Macklowe in Comme des Garçons, 2017 Photo: Getty Images

Katy Perry in Maison Margiela Artisanal designed by John Galliano, 2017 Photo: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner in La Perla, 2017 Photo: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner in Versace, 2017 Photo: Getty Images

Lily Rose Depp in Chanel, 2017 Photo: Getty Images

2017 ANGELA WEISS

Michelle Lamy in Comme des Garçons, 2017 Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna in Comme des Garçons, 2017 Photo: Getty Images

Zendaya in Dolce & Gabbana, 2017 Photo: Getty Images

Amal Clooney in Richard Quinn, 2018 Photo: Getty Images

Frances McDormand in Valentino, 2018 Photo: Getty Images

Karen Elson in Dolce and Gabbana, 2018 Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian in Versace, 2018 Photo: Getty Images

Lena Waithe in Carolina Herrera, 2018 Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna in Maison Margiela Artisanal designed by John Galliano, 2018 Photo: Getty Images

Zendaya in Jean Paul Gaultier, 2018 Photo: Getty Images

2019 John Shearer

Mike Coppola/MG19

2019 Sean Zanni

Katy Perry in Moschino, 2019 Photo: Getty Images

Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell, 2019 Photo: Getty Images

Jared Leto in Gucci Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B in Thom Browne, 2019 Photo: Getty Images

Billy Porter in The Blondes, 2019 Photo: Getty Images



