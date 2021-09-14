Met Gala 2021 Live Blog: Kim Kardashian Arrives in Balenciaga

After almost two years, the Met Gala is returning to New York. Tonight’s event is a celebration of the Costume Institute’s exhibition “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” curated by Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu curator in charge of the Costume Institute. Read more about Bolton’s exhibition here and save this page for by-the-second updates from the Met Gala red carpet and the gala itself.

<h1 class="title">Frank Ocean, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:26 p.m.: Frank Ocean wears custom Prada x Homer. His date? A robotic baby.

<h1 class="title">Laura Harrier, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

9:25 p.m.: Laura Harrier arrives as the date of designer Joseph Altuzarra.

<h1 class="title">Kid Cudi, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

9:23 p.m.: Kid Cudi debuted neon green hair at the 2021 gala.

<h1 class="title">Normani, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

9:22 p.m.: Normani chose a marigold Valentino couture dress for the evening.

<h1 class="title">Hailee Steinfeld, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

9:21 p.m.: Hailee Steinfeld goes blonde for the Met gala, also debuting an angular bob that coordinates with her Iris Van Herpen dress.

<h1 class="title">Erykah Badu, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

9:20 p.m.: Erykah Badu was dressed in layers of suiting by Thom Browne.

<h1 class="title">Emma Raducanu, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

9:17 p.m.: US Open champion Emma Raducanu wears Chanel for her first-ever Met gala.

<h1 class="title">Natalie Bryant, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

9:13 p.m.: Natalia Bryant wears a bubble dress by young American designer Conner Ives.

<h1 class="title">Margaret Qualley, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

9:11 p.m.: Margaret Qualley was the bride at this summer’s Chanel haute couture show. Today, she chose Chanel for the Met.

<h1 class="title">Whoopi Goldberg, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

9:10 p.m.: Whoopi Goldberg attends as a guest of Valentino, wearing a ruffled violet cape designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli

<h1 class="title">Carey Mulligan, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

9:04 p.m.: Carey Mulligan’s bright pink Valentino dress comes with its own cape.

<h1 class="title">Emily Ratajkowski, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

9:05 p.m.: Emily Ratajkowski is the latest guest to try out the red dress trend tonight. Hers is Vera Wang.

<h1 class="title">Rachel Zegler, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

9:03 p.m.: West Side Story star Rachel Zegler dons a custom Christian Dior look.

<h1 class="title">Lily-Rose Depp, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

9:02 p.m.: Lily-Rose Depp chose a Chanel couture dress for her second Met gala.

<h1 class="title">Michaela Coel, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

9:01 p.m.: Michaela Coel joins the guests inside the gala wearing Balencaiga.

<h1 class="title">Hunter Schafer, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

9:00 p.m.: Hunter Schafer wears an archive-inspired Prada look with white contacts and a spider face adornment.

<h1 class="title">Rosalia, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:59 p.m.: Rosalía is in full Rick Owens at the Met gala tonight, including shoulder-length gloves and platform boots.

<h1 class="title">Regina King, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:58 p.m.: Regina King attends the Met gala with Michael Kors, wearing a custom look by the designer.

<h1 class="title">Lili Reinhart, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:55 p.m.:Lili Reinhart’s pastel pink dress by Christian Siriano is dotted with hundreds of faux flower petals.

<h1 class="title">Zoë Kravitz, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:54 p.m.: Zoe Kravitz does the naked dress her way, in custom Saint Laurent.

<h1 class="title">Ariana DeBose, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:53 p.m.: Ariana Debose, who performed at the Michael Kors spring 2022 show, wears custom Michael Kors.

<h1 class="title">Tessa Thompson, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:52 p.m.: Tessa Thompson wears an Iris Van Herpen minidress up the steps of The Met.

<h1 class="title">Vittoria Ceretti, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:51 p.m.: Surprise! Vittoria Ceretti has gone blonde for the 2021 Met gala.

<h1 class="title">Kate Hudson, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:50 p.m.: Kate Hudson takes a page from the runways and pairs a bralette with a feathered jacket.

<h1 class="title">Kendall Jenner, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:49 p.m.: Kendall Jenner arrives with Givenchy’s Matthew Williams. She’s wearing custom Givenchy.

<h1 class="title">Cara Delevingne, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:47 p.m.: Cara Delevingne’s custom Christian Dior look has a message for men.

<h1 class="title">Kristen Stewart, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:45 p.m.: Kristen Stewart pairs her Chanel look with a high ponytail.

<h1 class="title">Gigi Hadid, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:43 p.m.: Gigi Hadid debuts red hair with her custom Prada look.

<h1 class="title">Kim Kardashian, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:41 p.m.: Kim Kardashian arrives in all-black Balenciaga—including a balaclava—with Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia.

<h1 class="title">Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:40 p.m.: Shawn Mendes and Camilla Mendes are wearing coordinating Michael Kors looks.

<h1 class="title">Winnie Harlow, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:37 p.m.: Winnie Harlow continues the bodysuit trend and the Iris Van Herpen trend.

<h1 class="title">Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Hilfiger, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:35 p.m.: Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo keep the American dream alive in red, white, and blue.

<h1 class="title">Sharon Stone, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:34 p.m.: Sharon Stone is in a Thom Browne look inspired by a dress Browne’s own mother once wore.

<h1 class="title">Lupita Nyong’o, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:33 p.m.: Lupita Nyong’o’s custom denim look pays homage to the iconic American fabric.

<h1 class="title">Teyana Taylor, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:32 p.m.: Teyana Taylor’s Prabal Gurung dress glitters as she walks up The Met’s steps.

<h1 class="title">Simone Biles, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:31 p.m.: Simone Biles’s completely crystal-covered Area look weighs 80 pounds.

<h1 class="title">Tory Burch, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Red Carpet</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:30 p.m.: Tory Burch’s recent show paid homage to Claire McCardell; her dress continues the theme with minimalist stripes.

<h1 class="title">Diane Kruger The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:29 p.m.: Diane Kruger never shies away from a bold color or silhouette. Her neon green look by Prabal Gurung is turning heads on The Met steps.

<h1 class="title">Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:28 p.m.: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s custom Brother Vellies look says Tax the Rich on the back.

<h1 class="title">Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:27 p.m.: Hailey and Justin Bieber went simple on the red carpet tonight. She’s wearing Saint Laurent; he’s in his own brand Drew House.

<h1 class="title">Gabrielle Union, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:26 p.m.: Gabrielle Union’s Iris Van Herpen dress is engineered to move as she walks up The Met’s steps.

<h1 class="title">Jennifer Lopez, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:25 p.m.: Only Jennifer Lopez could make a Western-inspired Ralph Lauren ensemble look this glam.

<h1 class="title">Olivia Rodrigo, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:24 p.m.: Olivia Rodrigo chose a Saint Laurent bodysuit with feather trim for its references to American punk music.613fea8985fedd87c54afb7f

<h1 class="title">Taika Waititi and Rita Ora, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:23 p.m.: Taika Waititi and Rita Ora coordinate in matching Prada looks.

<h1 class="title">Kacey Musgraves, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:22 p.m.: Ralph Lauren dressed Kacey Musgraves in a classic two-piece set. Talking to Keke Palmer, Musgraves says her look reflects her status as “sort of a horse girl.”

<h1 class="title">Alicia Keys, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:21 p.m.: Alicia Keys’s classic white shirt dress is complemented with clear crystals in her hair.

<h1 class="title">Cynthia Erivo, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Red Carpet</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:20 p.m.: Cynthia Erivo chose a streamlined white two piece set for tonight’s gala.

<h1 class="title">Chloe Bailey andHalle Bailey The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:19 p.m.: Sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey are wearing looks by sister designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte.

<h1 class="title">Sienna Miller, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:17 p.m.: Sienna Miller wears a blush Gucci dress and coordinating feathered jacket.

<h1 class="title">Dominic Cooper, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:16 p.m.: Dominic Cooper tries out a bright look in neon suiting.

<h1 class="title">Jasmine Tooks, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:16 p.m.: Jasmine Tookes debuts a pixie cut at the Met gala.

<h1 class="title">Mindy Kaling,The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:08 p.m.: Mindy Kaling paired her aubergine colored dress with a cinched black corset.

<h1 class="title">Emily Blunt, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:07 p.m.: Emily Blunt is in custom Miu Miu complete with a constellation headpiece.

<h1 class="title">Ciara, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:05 p.m.: Ciara is wearing her husband Russell Wilson’s number—3—on a sequin dress by Dundas. She’s also wearing his Super Bowl ring.

<h1 class="title">Imaan Hammam, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:04 p.m.: Imaan Hammam delivers stars and sparkle in an embellished dress.

<h1 class="title">Taylor Hill, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:02 p.m.: Taylor Hill goes full goddess in a seafoam cut-out look.

<h1 class="title">Chloe Fineman, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:01 p.m.: Chloe Fineman was at the Tory Burch show earlier this week and she chose Burch again for her Met gala debut.

<h1 class="title">Mary J. Blige, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

8:00 p.m.: Mary J Blige wears a golden Dundas dress with beading on her chignon to complement the gown.

<h1 class="title">Megan Fox, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:58 p.m.: Red is officially the color of the night. Megan Fox chose a lace up dress by Dundas.

<h1 class="title">Jeremy O. Harris, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Red Carpet</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:57 p.m.: Jeremy O Harris chose a yellow look from Tommy Hilfiger for his second Met gala.

<h1 class="title">Kris Jenner, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:56 p.m.: From the runway to the Met red carpet: Kris Jenner’s Tom Ford suit is fresh from his spring 2022 show last night.

<h1 class="title">Virgil Abloh, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:55 p.m.: Louis Vuitton menswear artistic director Virgil Abloh might be the first to wear rabbit ears to the Met gala.

<h1 class="title">Precious Lee, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:52 p.m.: Vogue cover star Precious Lee chose a custom Area look. She says it weighs 100 pounds and took four people to help her get dressed.

<h1 class="title">Barry Diller and Diane von Furstenberg, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:51 p.m.: Diane von Furstenberg chose a column dress with a leopard crawling up it’s front. See has a coordinating leopard mask.

<h1 class="title">Donatella Versace, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:50 p.m.: What else would Donatella Versace wear than a custom Versace gown? Her look this year is a structured white piece with a full skirt.

<h1 class="title">Megan Rapino, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:49 p.m.: Megan Rapinoe pairs red and blue—and her pink hair—on the red carpet.

<h1 class="title">Lorde, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:48 p.m.: Lorde shows some skin—just like on her October Vogue cover—in custom Bode.

<h1 class="title">Maluma, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:47 p.m.: Maluma channels a cowboy in a custom red Versace look.

<h1 class="title">Chance the Rapper, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Inside</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:44 p.m.: Chance the Rapper is in custom Ralph Lauren.

<h1 class="title">Taraji P. Henson, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:43 p.m.: Taraji P Henson makes the case for a red carpet jumpsuit in a fully beaded look.

<h1 class="title">Pete Davidson, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:42 p.m.: Pete Davidson is wearing Thom Browne, giving a “sexy nun” vibe per his interview with Keke Palmer.

<h1 class="title">Jeremy Scott and Irina Shayk, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:40 p.m.: Irina Shayk redefines the naked dress in a sheer floral number by Moschino’s Jeremy Scott, who is her date for the evening.

<h1 class="title">Lourdes, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:39 p.m.: Vogue’s September issue cover star Lourdes Leon wears a custom Moschino look by Jeremy Scott.

<h1 class="title">Tracee Ellis Ross, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:38 p.m.: Tracee Ellis Ross is one of the first to wear Demna Gvasalia’s Balenciaga couture debut.

<h1 class="title">Kehlani, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:38 p.m.: Kehlani wears a cropped suit to her first Met gala.

<h1 class="title">Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:37 p.m.: Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry coordinate in embroidered golden looks.

<h1 class="title">Zoey Deutch, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:35 p.m.: Zoey Deutch continues the gloves trend in beaded lilac arm warmers.

<h1 class="title">Madison Beer, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:34 p.m.: Madison Beer goes classic in a slinky emerald dress.

<h1 class="title">MJ Rodriguez, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:33 p.m.: MJ Rodriguez stuns in a Thom Browne look comprised by a classic white shirt and a corseted skirt.

<h1 class="title">Karlie Kloss, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:25 p.m.: Karlie Kloss is the latest star to wear red tonight; she’s chosen a dress by Wes Gordon for Carolina Herrera.

<h1 class="title">Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:24 p.m.: They might be British, but Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington are embodying American chicness with their looks.

<h1 class="title">Elliot Page, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:23 p.m.: Elliot Page arrives in a simple Balenciaga suit and green lapel pin.

<h1 class="title">Kim Petras, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:22 p.m.: Kim Petras is wearing a horse bustier by Collina Strada. Designer Hillary Taymour says they are representing horse girls.

<h1 class="title">Eiza González, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:21 p.m.: Eiza Gonzalez keeps the red trend going strong in Versace.

<h1 class="title">Ben Platt, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:20 p.m.: Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt believes in the power of denim, platforms, and flares.

<h1 class="title">Zac Posen and Debbie Harry, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7.19 p.m.: Debbie Harry and Zac Posen arrived together, with Harry in an American flag dress by the designer.

<h1 class="title">Megan Thee Stallion, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:18 p.m.: Megan Thee Stallion shows a little leg in a white frock by Coach.

<h1 class="title">Iman, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

7:17 p.m.: Iman partnered with designer Harris Reed on a dramatic Met gala look complete with a headpiece.

<h1 class="title">Kaia Gerber, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:16 p.m.: Kaia Gerber makes her Met gala debut wearing an updated version of a 1981 Halston dress worn by Bianca Jagger. Gerber’s is by Oscar de la Renta.

<h1 class="title">Storm Reid, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

<h1 class="title">Storm Reid, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:14 p.m.: Storm Reid arrived in a bustier and skirt that she peeled off to reveal short-shorts underneath.

<h1 class="title">Grimes, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:13 p.m.: In a Met gala first, Grimes has accessorized her Iris Van Herpen dress with a sword.

<h1 class="title">Jordan Roth, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:12 pm.: Jordan Roth never fails to dazzle at the Met gala. He wears Michael Sylvan Robinson.

<h1 class="title">Valentina Sampaio, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:08 p.m.: Supermodel Valentina Sampaio is sporting a caped embellished red dress.

<h1 class="title">Laura Mulleavy and Kate Mulleavy, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:07 p.m.: Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy lent a fall 2020 ball gown to the exhibition.

<h1 class="title">Amy Fine Collins, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:06 p.m.: Amy Fine Collins, who donated several looks in this year’s exhibition, arrives in Thom Browne and a Hector Browne bag.

<h1 class="title">Jennifer Hudson, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:05 p.m.: Jennifer Hudson is channeling Aretha Franklin, who she portrayed in Respect, in a red gown.

<h1 class="title">Serena Williams, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:05 p.m.: Serena Williams is wearing a silver sequin bodysuit and ombré pink feather cape.

<h1 class="title">Lil Nas X , The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7: 02 p.m.: And here’s the final look for Lil Nas X: a beaded Versace bodysuit.

<h1 class="title">Lil Nas X, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7: 01 p.m.: Underneath Lil Nas X’s cape is a golden suit of Versace armor.

<h1 class="title">Lil Nas X, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

7:00 p.m.: Lil Nas X takes a page from Lady Gaga’s playbook with three Met gala red carpet looks, all by Versace.

<h1 class="title">Finneas O’Connell, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

6:59 p.m.: Finneas is in a red suit by Matthew Williams for Givenchy.

<h1 class="title">Troye Sivan, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

6:57 p.m.: Troye Sivan is arriving in a long black dress by Altu, Joseph Altuzarra's new gender fluid collection, with a leather armband and Rick Owens boots.

<h1 class="title">Naomi Osaka, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

6:54 p.m.: Co-chair Naomi Osaka is wearing a dress designed by her older sister and Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquière that honors her Japanese-Haitian-American heritage.

<h1 class="title">Channing Tatum, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

6:51 p.m.: Channing Tatum is in a tux, solo...for now.

<h1 class="title">Saweetie, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

6:50 p.m.: Saweetie’s red, white, and blue ensemble is by Christian Cowan.

<h1 class="title">Billie Eilish, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

6:46 p.m.: Met gala co-chair Billie Eilish is in custom Oscar de la Renta.

<h1 class="title">Yara Shahidi, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

6:41 p.m.: Yara Shahidi’s custom Christian Dior by Maria Grazia Chiuri was inspired by Josephine Baker.

<h1 class="title">Rebecca Hall, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

6:40 p.m.: Actress and director Rebecca Hall chose custom Batsheva for her Met debut.

<h1 class="title">Barbie Ferreira, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

6:37 p.m.: Actress Barbie Ferreira is wearing a pearl-encrusted dress by Jonathan Simkhai.

<h1 class="title">Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

6:34 p.m.: Adrien Brody and Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman make their red carpet debut as a couple at The Met.

<h1 class="title">Maisie Williams, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

6:33 p.m.: Maisie Williams goes goth in an all black leotard with a train on the Met gala red carpet.

<h1 class="title">Evan Mock, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

6:33 p.m.: Gossip Girl’s Evan Mock is sporting an archival suit from Thom Browne and a ton of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

<h1 class="title">Ella Emhoff, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

6:30 p.m.: Ella Emhoff is wearing a bright red look from Stella McCartney, complete with sneakers.

<h1 class="title">Julia Garner, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

6:29 p.m.: Julia Garner is shimmering up the steps in a translucent Stella McCartney dress.

<h1 class="title">Dan Levy, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

6:20 p.m.: Tonight’s dress code is American Independence, and Dan Levy is doing it dramatically in a map-printed suit.

<h1 class="title">David Byrne, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

6:19 p.m.: Musician David Byrne is the first of what we assume will be many guests sporting double denim on The Met’s steps tonight.

<h1 class="title">Julia Carey and James Corden, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

6:19 p.m.: James Corden and his wife Julia Carey are chatting up Keke Palmer on the red carpet. Corden is wearing a Gucci tux.

<h1 class="title">Amanda Gorman, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

6:14 p.m.: Co-chair Amanda Gorman complemented her cobalt Vera Wang dress with a silvery laurel wreath headband.

<h1 class="title">Leon Bridges, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

6:11 p.m.: Leon Bridges is paying homage to his Texan roots with a blue suede fringed jacket by Bode.

<h1 class="title">Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

6:10 p.m.: Couple Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are walking up The Met’s steps. She is wearing Valentino.

<h1 class="title">Timothée Chalamet, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

6:07 p.m.: Timothée Chalamet, a co-chair of the 2021 Met gala, is wearing all white, Converse sneakers, and sweatpants. Chalamet calls his look “my homage to Chuck Taylor,” wearing a Rick Owens top and Haider Ackermann blazer.

<h1 class="title">Eva Chen, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

6:04 p.m.: Instagram’s Eva Chen is wearing Christopher John Rogers, complete with checkerboard opera gloves.

<h1 class="title">Tom Ford, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

6:00 p.m.: Tom Ford, this evening’s host, is fresh off his spring 2022 runway show last night. He’s wearing a velvet blazer with a white flower on his lapel.

<h1 class="title">Carolyn B. Maloney, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

5:58 p.m.: Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney of New York’s 12th District is here wearing a gown in suffragist colors featuring white “ERA” letters down the front, and a cape embroidered with the phrase “Equal Rights for Women.”

<h1 class="title">Heron Preston, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

5:55 p.m.: Heron Preston, who has two pieces in the exhibition, is wearing a suit of his own design.

<h1 class="title">Adam Mosseri and Monica Mosseri, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

5:52 p.m.: The Met Gala’s honorary chair Adam Mosseri and his wife Monica Mosseri have just arrived. Mosseri is the head of Instagram, which is sponsoring the exhibition.

<h1 class="title">Bee Carrozzini, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

5:40 p.m.: Bee Carrozzini is here, wearing a teal Valentino gown.

<h1 class="title">Gymnast Nia Dennis, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

5:37 p.m.: A marching band is on the red carpet to herald the arrival of gymnast Nia Dennis, who is doing backbends and cartwheels up The Met’s steps. Dennis is wearing Stella McCartney.

<h1 class="title">Keke Palmer, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Photo: Getty Images</cite>

5:26 p.m.: Keke Palmer has arrived in a glittery gown with long sleeves and a high neck. Stay tuned for her debut on our Live Stream with Ilana Glazer shortly.

<h1 class="title">Emma Chamberlain, The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

5:22 p.m.: Here’s Emma Chamberlain in a golden Louis Vuitton minidress with cut-outs on the side. Her custom look is very reminiscent of those shown at Vuitton’s resort 2022 show in Paris, with metallic embroidery covering the entire dress.

<h1 class="title">The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Getty</cite>

5:16 p.m.: Ilana Glazer is the first to arrive on the red carpet. She’ll be hosting our Live Stream from the red carpet with Keke Palmer, so expect to see a lot of her feathered sleeves.

Still confused about what to expect from this year’s Met exhibition and gala? We’ve got you covered.

Everything You Need to Know About the 2021 Met Gala and Costume Institute Exhibition

See all the runway looks that made it into “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”

The Looks That Made It From the Runway to the Met

Met Gala 2021: See Every Celebrity Arrival, Read the Latest Stories, and Get Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Here

