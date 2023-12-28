'How I Met Your Father' star Francia Raísa needs salsa, friends like Selena Gomez to get by

The Essentials: "How I Met Your Father" actress Francia Raisa breaks down her must-haves, which include bestie Selena Gomez, comfort food and coffee

In a new series, USA TODAY’s The Essentials, celebrities share what fuels their lives.

For Francia Raísa, known for her roles in "How I Met Your Father" and "Grown-ish," acting was her "end all be all." But now, she's dipping her chips into the world of entrepreneurship.

"(Acting) was the only thing that I ever thought I could do in life," Raísa says. "I've been very self-conscious about the fact that I didn't go to college and didn't have a foundation given that the industry is so up and down, but when I randomly went over to Hilary (Duff)'s house one day and I brought her salsa, she was like, 'You have to jar this.'"

What started out as sharing homemade salsa with her loved ones quickly turned into a business venture with La Victoria.

Francia Raísa, known for her talent and passion for her Mexican Honduran heritage, announces a partnership with the La Victoria salsa brand, bringing friends, fans and family a "little taste of home."

The 35-year-old Los Angeles native says going into business was definitely on her bingo card, "but I never thought food because I didn't know how to cook. I forced myself to learn when I was 18, and the first thing I learned how to make was salsa."

The salsa brand partnered with Raísa for two limited-time offerings of green and red fire roasted salsa, which Raísa calls "a little taste of home."

Francia Raisa says mending friendship with Selena Gomez

Raísa puts "all into my friends," she says. After all, in 2018, she donated one of her kidneys to her longtime friend Selena Gomez.

The actress, who met Gomez when they both were starring on "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" and "Wizards of Waverly Place," respectively, says the two initially bonded over "teenage breakups," their Mexican American roots and shared love for Mexican food.

"It's still crazy to me that people were invested in our friendship. … I don't know why the timing happened the way it did, but I remember being in St. Tropez in June and I kept talking about her. We hadn't spoken much in six years. Especially the last year, we didn't speak at all."

Selena Gomez, left, and Francia Raísa pictured together at the Billboard Women in Music event in 2017.

In July, when Raísa turned 35, Gomez wished her a public happy birthday on Instagram. "I don't know why the universe decided this timing … then she reached out and said, 'Let's talk.'" During that dinner, the two agreed: It's "no beef, just salsa."

"We've never really had beef with each other. Nothing happened, and if you ask either of us, we don't know what happened but we needed that time apart. Then when you come back together, you're better people. She and I are still getting to know each other again.

"And obviously, you know, I gave the girl a kidney so everyone felt a certain way and I was asked for years and years and years, 'Do you regret it?' and I was like, 'No, the relationship has always been there.' There was just a tiff."

Frijoles con salsa are Francia Raisa's 'comfort food'

Frijoles con salsa, or beans and salsa, are Raísa's go-to meal.

"I forced myself to learn to cook when I was 18, and the first thing I learned how to make was salsa," Raísa tells USA TODAY in an interview.

"I still love my frijoles guisados, I make it every Sunday and I have it for the week.

"That's my comfort food, honestly. Just frijoles guisados, with queso fresco, and salsa on top and I eat it with a tortilla. That makes me so happy. You can't explain it, but it's so comforting to me — anytime I'm sick or I miss home, I make it."

Francia Raisa's self-care routine starts before bedtime

"How I Met Your Father" actress Francia Raisa breaks down her bedtime routine.

Before heading to bed at around 9:30 p.m., Raísa is all about "hydrating the hell out of my skin," using SPF religiously, her NuFACE facial toning device, LED light therapy on her skin and "making sure that I'm up on my vitamins."

"I want to take care of myself and I'm trying to be better about all of it, taking my probiotics and everything," she says. "I'm 35. I'm getting older and life is real."

Coffee before interacting with humans is Francia Raisa's non-negotiable

Don't talk to Raisa before she's had her coffee.

"No one's going to die from a few little mistakes and try not to let guilt kill you," Francia Raisa tells USA TODAY. "Things happen, you learn from them, you grow from them."

"I'm a grumpy person," she jokes. "So first things first is coffee, that's what I need to do to get through the day.

"I like it black with hazelnut creamer. That is it."

Then the actress makes a protein shake, walks her dog, works out and writes in her journal.

"I like waking up early to get all of that done before I start the day," she adds. "I like to take at least 30 minutes to myself outside and I just stare at my backyard, sometimes I daydream, or I just talk to myself but I just need quiet time."

Essential lessons Francia Raisa has learned in her 30s

"You don't have to find your person by the time you're 30. There's no pressure in that, if you're single at 30 it's OK. If you're single at 35 like myself, it's OK."

"Not everything is that serious. If you're stuck in traffic, you can't do anything about it — you're running late, just communicate it."

"No one's going to die from a few little mistakes, and try not to let guilt kill you."

"I wish I let the past go a lot sooner than I did. It's OK to grow up."

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Francia Raisa interview: Actress talks Selena Gomez, La Victoria salsa