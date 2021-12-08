Meryl Streep thought her 'Don't Look Up' costar Jonah Hill was calling her a 'goat' — until Jennifer Lawrence explained what it really means

(L-R) Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, and Jonah Hill at the "Don't Look Up" world premiere in New York City. Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty

Throughout the movie's press tour, Hill had been calling Streep the G.O.A.T.

Streep thought he meant a literal goat until Jennifer Lawrence explained what it actually meant.

G.O.A.T. meant "greatest of all time."

During the "Don't Look Up" press tour, Meryl Streep thought her cast mate Jonah Hill was calling her "a goat" when he referenced in previous interviews that the Oscar-winning actress was the G.O.A.T. — short for "greatest of all time."

Video captured from a recent press conference revealed Hill's shock after Streep brought it up.

"I thought, well that's cute. I am kind of an old goat," Streep said, wondering why Hill would call her that.

"Oh my God, you thought I was calling you a goat?" Hill responded.

It wasn't until fellow costar Jennifer Lawrence filled her in on what it meant at an earlier photoshoot that the actress understood the compliment, Streep admitted onstage.

"I went, Meryl, you know it means greatest of all time, right?" Lawrence said. "And she goes, 'What? No!'"

It's hard to argue that Streep has G.O.A.T. status. Along with starring in some of the greatest movies of all time, she's been nominated for a record 21 times at the Academy Awards and has won three, trailing only Katharine Hepburn's four wins as the actor with the most Oscars.

This is just the latest hilarious revelation that we've learned about during the "Don't Look Up" press tour.

Lawrence previously revealed she was forced to film most of the movie toothless, and later admitted it was "hell" working with costars Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet during one particular scene. Not to mention, Hill said Netflix asked him numerous times to stop using a fart machine at press conferences.

"Don't Look Up" follows Lawrence and DiCaprio as astronomers who discover that a comet is on its way to destroy the Earth. The duo set out to warn the world. Streep plays the president of the United States, who doesn't take the threat that seriously.

"Don't Look Up" opens in theaters on Friday and will be available on Netflix beginning December 24.

Read the original article on Insider