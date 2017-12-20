Meryl Streep targeted by sinister poster campaign claiming 'she knew' about Harvey Weinstein

Meryl Streep has been targeted by a guerrilla poster campaign around Hollywood, which suggests that she knew about producer Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct.

The posters began appearing yesterday morning, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and feature Streep pictured with Weinstein, and the words ‘she knew’ placed across her face.

Aping the work of artist Barbara Kruger, the posters appeared close to where Streep lives in Pasedena, and also close to both the 20th Century Fox studio lot and the headquarters of the Screen Actor’s Guild.

Their appearance on the streets of Los Angeles come hot on the heals of a statement made by Streep in which she flatly denied knowing anything about Weinstein’s behaviour.

The actress Rose McGowan had accused Streep of being ‘silent’ about Weinstein in an angry tirade on Twitter, to which Streep promptly responded.

“Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest. YOUR SILENCE is THE problem,” wrote McGowan.

Streep hit back in a statement, saying: “It hurt to be attacked by Rose McGowan in banner headlines this weekend, but I want to let her know I did not know about Weinstein’s crimes, not in the 90s when he attacked her, or through subsequent decades when he proceeded to attack others.

“I wasn’t deliberately silent. I didn’t know. I don’t tacitly approve of rape. I didn’t know. I don’t like young women being assaulted. I didn’t know this was happening.

“Not every actor, actress, and director who made films that HW distributed knew he abused women, or that he raped Rose in the 90s, other women before and others after, until they told us. We did not know that women’s silence was purchased by him and his enablers.”

McGowan later apologised for the accusation.

