Meryl Streep split from husband Don Gummer 6 years ago and no one knew

The greatest performance Meryl Streep ever gave might just be that she’s still happily married. Turns out, it’s more complicated, as the three-time Academy Award winner has been separated from Don Gummer since at least 2017.

The former couple, who last month rang in 45 years of marriage, “have been separated for more than 6 years,” a representative for the “It’s Complicated” star, 74, told People in a statement.

“While they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” the statement continued.

Streep and the 76-year-old celebrated sculptor, a friend of her brother’s, tied the knot in 1978, just six months after the death of her boyfriend and “The Deer Hunter” co-star John Cazale.

Together, Streep and Gummer share four adult children, all of whom are actors. In addition to son Henry, they’re parents to daughters Mamie, Grace, and Louisa.

Gummer last accompanied Streep to the 90th Oscars ceremony in 2018, when she was up for best actress for her work as Katharine Graham in Steven Spielberg’s “The Post.” That was her last Academy Award nomination to date.

Streep — who donned her wedding ring when attending the 2023 Princesa de Asturias Awards Friday — isn’t the only Oscar winner to keep a split quiet for so long.

The shocking news of their split comes shortly after Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she and Will Smith have been separated for over 7 years.

