Meryl Streep Condemns Harvey Weinstein Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

On Monday morning, Meryl Streep issued a strongly worded statement condemning Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein for allegedly sexually harassing multiple women over several decades.

“The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported,” Streep said. “The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes.”

Streep won an Oscar for “The Iron Lady” and picked up a nomination for “August: Osage County,” both of which were distributed by the Weinstein Company. She also played a supporting role in “The Giver.”

On Sunday, the board of the indie studio that Weinstein co-founded voted to terminate him with cause. He’s denied parts of a bombshell report published in the New York Times last week that detailed his alleged harassment towards women, including the actresses Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan.

Read the full statement from Streep, which was first published by the Huffington Post, below:

The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes.

One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew. Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally. I didn’t know about these other offenses: I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts. And If everybody knew, I don’t believe that all the investigative reporters in the entertainment and the hard news media would have neglected for decades to write about it.

The behavior is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar. Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game.

Related stories

Kevin Smith 'Ashamed' Harvey Weinstein Financed His Films

Harvey Weinstein Hires Sitrick and Company to Handle Crisis Response After Firing

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Lauren Sivan: 'I Could Not Believe What I Was Witnessing'

Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!