Meryl Streep slays original song on 'Only Murders in the Building' and viewers can't get enough

She acts! She sings! Meryl Streep's a double threat in 'Only Murders in the Building.' (Hulu via DirecTV)

Meryl Streep is just two episodes into her guest stint on season three of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, but she has already made a big impact with not only her acting, but her singing as well.

After two critically acclaimed seasons, the “building” referred to in the title has shifted from apartments to a theater for the third installment of this murder-mystery fun, which this time centers around what happened to a theater performer played by the one and only Paul Rudd.

Tuesday’s new episode, called “Grab Your Hankies,” ended with an original song called “Look for the Light” which was written for the show by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Sara Bareilles and performed by Streep and, eventually, Ashley Park.

And just to break this down a little further; Park is a Tony-nominated Broadway star-turned-Hollywood actress, songwriter Bareilles is also a Grammy-winning singer and performer, and Streep is, well, Meryl Streep.

So needless to say, the song was a huge hit with pretty much everybody, including Streep herself. Only Murders in the Building showrunner John Hoffman told TheWrap recently that the actress immediately fell in love with the song when she first heard it over Zoom.

Meanwhile viewers reacting on social media are pretty much ready for the whole album.

where do I sign up for Meryl Streep to sing me lullaby’s for the rest of my life? #OMITB — Kirsty (@KirstBallard) August 16, 2023

Ashley Park and Meryl Streep killed it tonight , they ate and left no crumbs #OMITB #onlymurders #onlymurdersinthenuilding — Marco Antonio (@DesperateGossip) August 16, 2023

Meryl Streep just delivered her best performance in a long time with her role in todays episode of #OnlyMurders in the Building, “Grab Your Hankies.”



Getting to hear her sing again was so emotional and so beautiful. Felt like classic Meryl again. National treasure personified. pic.twitter.com/CesoR3WWRc — 🏳️‍🌈Jackson🏳️‍🌈 (@jackHollywood09) August 16, 2023

Streep has sung in films before — like Into the Woods and Mamma Mia! for instance — so for this one, the episode’s director, Adam Shankman, told the LA Times that he wanted the spotlight to be on the simplicity of the performance. And it seemed to work.

Only Murders in the Building, which kicked off in 2021 and marked Steve Martin's first regular starring role in a television series, also stars Selena Gomez and Martin Short, with various guest stars joining each season. And the song in Tuesday’s episode is part of a newly hatched idea from Short's character to turn a dramatic play into a musical to try and flush out a killer. And while that may or may not help solve this season’s murder, it put Streep directly in the discussion for an Emmy award.

Guest actress in an comedy Emmy is really gonna be a tough choice between Meryl Streep in Only Murders In The Building and Jamie Lee Curtis in The Bear — King of Drum and Friendship (@smallestoceans9) August 15, 2023

Only Murders in the Building streams new episodes Tuesdays on Hulu.