Meryl Streep says she's accepted Dustin Hoffman's apology for 70s groping

Meryl Streep has said that she’s accepted an apology from Dustin Hoffman over an incident of groping back in the 1970s.

An interview with the Oscar-winning actress from an edition of Time magazine in 1979 was unearthed by Slate earlier this week, in which Streep detailed the encounter.

“He came up to me and said, ‘I’m Dustin—burp—Hoffman,’ and he put his hand on my breast,” she said.

“What an obnoxious pig,’ I thought.”

But a representative for Streep has said that the 38-year-old article does not provide an ‘accurate rendering of that meeting’.

The added: “There was an offense and it is something for which Dustin apologized. And Meryl accepted that.”

But it’s not the only accusation that has been levelled at Hoffman.

Last week, Anna Graham Hunter detailed an incident in an article for The Hollywood Reporter, in which Hoffman sexually harassed her with come-ons, groping and vulgar language while she was a production assistant on the 1985 TV movie of ‘Death of a Salesman’.

She was 17 at the time.

Hoffman has since issued an apology to Hunter, saying: “I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am.”

Another woman, now a TV producer, alleges that she too was propositioned by Hoffman on the pretence of a meeting about turning one of her plays into a movie.

