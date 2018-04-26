Meryl Streep Owed Money By The Weinstein Company

From ELLE

Weeks after we learnt that the Weinstein Company will no longer be bought by all-female investors, it has been revealed that the bankrupt company still owes actresses like Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence a hefty sum.

The Blast reports that the Devil Wears Prada and Hunger Games stars are owed at least $100k (£70) a piece.



Streep is said to be owed $142,965 (£102,365), and Lawrence $102,623 (£73,479).

The company Harvey Weinstein co-created with his brother Bob filed for bankruptcy earlier this year after allegations of sexual misconduct and rape came to light. Weinstein denies all wrongdoing.

Alongside the potential legal compensation Weinstein may be liable to pay to his alleged victims, the company has a long list of creditors, including, John Legend, Julianne Moore, Pierce Brosnan, Jerry Seinfeld, Michael Bay, Sir Peter Jackson, Stephen King, and Malia Obama.

The company estimates their liabilities to be between $500 (£358) million and $1 billion (£717 million).

This news comes not long after one of Weinstein's accusers claimed that the disgraced Hollywood producer had texted her after she came forward with her rape allegations.

Rose McGowan told the BBC yesterday that her accused rapist, Weinstein, texted her in recent months, saying, 'Texts, things like that - I've got no idea how he got my number, but he also had former [Israeli intelligence agency] Mossad agents involved in my life so getting my personal phone number wasn't that hard.'

Weinstein denies allegations of non-consensual sex, but is yet to respond to her claims of him contacting her.

