Meryl Streep and Martin Short smoke a joint on 'Only Murders in the Building' and fans are loving it

Martin Short and Meryl Streep share a ferry ride — and a joint — on Only Murders in the Building. (Hulu)

As the relationship between Meryl Streep and Martin Short’s characters was heating up on Tuesday’s Only Murders in the Building, so was the joint the pair smoked on a date and the social media reaction that followed.

After two critically acclaimed seasons, the Hulu series added Streep as a guest star for this latest offering, which centers around the mysterious death of a theater performer played by Paul Rudd.

The latest episode, titled “Ah, Love!,” focuses on the personal relationships of each of the three main characters — played by Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez — which all end up offering clues about the murder.

Short’s Oliver and Streep’s Loretta have sparked up — pun intended — a relationship that showrunner John Hoffman told TheWrap was described as “lovely, wild, complicated” by Streep herself.

Oliver and Loretta went on a date in the episode that began in Loretta’s apartment and ended on a ferry ride with vistas of New York City. And it was on the ferry that they lit up a joint and shared it, with Loretta at one point blowing smoke through a gap caused by Oliver’s missing tooth.

And while fans have already been loving Streep on the show — including her impressive singing of an original song — seeing her smoke a joint on screen seemed to delight many viewers as they took to social media with their reactions.

It’s not the first time a Streep character has smoked weed, with one of the most notable scenes coming with Steve Martin in the 2009 film It’s Complicated. And judging by the reaction from her fans, hopefully it won’t be the last.

Not Meryl Streep and Martin Short smoking weed lmao😭#onlymurders — B is SINGLE SOON (@selenagokez) August 29, 2023

the new Only Murders is amazing…Meryl Streep is smoking a joint in it, I like it — Adon Lyngskor (@AdonLyngskor) August 29, 2023

Meryl Streep smoking pot is one of my favorite things #omitb pic.twitter.com/wkMrC1eHz6 — gianna (she/they) (@giannaporcaro) August 29, 2023

Only Murders in the Building was a good show, but now that they gave us Meryl Streep smoking a blunt it’s a great show — Gabby (@pinkandconfused) August 29, 2023

martin short and meryl streep smoking weed on a ferry boat #OMITB



pic.twitter.com/pWc3biWutm — َ (@arronofsky) August 29, 2023

Things I did not have on my Meryl Streep bingo card:



-The phrase “Pop a squat, kumquat.”



-Pig impersonation



-Smoking a purple joint.



-Blowing smoke from said joint directly into Martin Short’s missing-toothed mouth.



Give her the Emmy.#onlymurders #merylstreep — Laurissa (@LaurissaStJohn) August 29, 2023

It’s not the first time a Streep character has smoked weed, with one of the most notable scenes coming with Steve Martin in the 2009 film It’s Complicated. And judging by the reaction from her fans, hopefully it won’t be the last.

Only Murders in the Building streams new episodes Tuesdays on Hulu.