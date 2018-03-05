Meryl Streep leads Best Actress losers in touching group hug at the Oscars

They might not have gone home with a statue, but they’re probably all going on holiday together this year.

Meryl Streep, Margot Robbie, Soairse Ronan and Sally Hawkins were snapped in a commiserative cuddle, after they were bested for Best Actress.

The snap has been dubbed ‘sisterhood at its finest’ on Twitter.

As widely predicted, Frances McDormand took home the gong for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

In a rousing acceptance speech, she called upon all women nominees in the audience to stand.

“And now I want to get some perspective,” she said.

“If I may be so honoured to have all the female nominees in every category stand with me in this room tonight, the actors – Meryl, if you do it, everybody else will, c’mon – the filmmakers, the producers, the directors, the writers, the cinematographer, the composers, the songwriters, the designers. C’mon!

“Look around, ladies and gentleman, because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed, don’t talk to us about it at the parties tonight, invite us into your office, we’ll tell you all about them.”

Check out the speech below.

Though Hawkins missed out on Best Actress, The Shape of Water won Best Picture, and Guillermo Del Toro Best Director.

Meanwhile, Sam Rockwell also won the Best Supporting Actor role for his part in Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards.

You can see all last night’s winners here…

