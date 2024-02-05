Meryl Streep Was Just As Confused About What ‘Record Of The Year’ Is As We Are

Meryl Streep is confused about what a “Record of the Year” award is — and she’s an expert at winning awards, so she would know.

The famed actor presented the award onstage with her son-in-law, music producer Mark Ronson, at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

In the bit onstage, Streep confused the award by calling it the “Best Album of the Year” award before Ronson corrected her and pointed out that the category celebrates a single song — not an entire album.

The “Only Murders in the Building” actor then questioned why there was a separate Song of the Year category, prompting Ronson to explain that Song of the Year and Record of the Year recognize two different things.

Streep then reminded Ronson, who was nominated for Song of the Year for Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night,” that the recording academy did not think he had the Song of the Year.

“That’s the one you lost,” she said.

“Yeah, thank you,” he responded, before Streep kissed him on the cheek.

Streep and Ronson’s bit may have helped viewers untangle the academy’s confusing award titles. Song of the Year honors songwriters, whereas Record of the Year celebrates performing artists, producers and engineers.

Miley Cyrus won the Record of the Year award for “Flowers.”

Mark Ronson presents with his mother-in-law Meryl Streep at the 2024 #Grammyspic.twitter.com/mueXlmJarX — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

Ronson wasn’t the only person in his family to earn a Grammy nod this year. Streep was nominated for her audiobook narration for “Big Tree.”

The music producer wed Streep’s daughter, Grace Gummer, in 2021. They announced in March that they had welcomed their first baby together, a daughter.

Ronson celebrated his and Gummer’s first wedding anniversary on Instagram back in August 2022, calling his wife “the most incredible human being.”

Related...