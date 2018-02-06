Meryl Streep and Greta Gerwig giggle at Agnes Varda cut-out at Oscars luncheon

The French filmmaker could not attend in person.

A life-size cut-out of French film director Agnes Varda stole the show from Hollywood’s elite at the annual Oscar nominees luncheon.

The event is attended by all of the nominees who traditionally pose for a group photo ahead of the star-studded award ceremony on March 4.

View photos Nominees of the 90th Academy Awards pose for a group photo at the nominees luncheon (Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP) More

Film director and photographer JR, whose real name has been never made public, took a cardboard figure of his collaborator along to the lunch in her absence.

View photos JR, right, poses with a cut-out of Agnes Varda (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) More

Varda is nominated for the best documentary feature prize for her film Faces Places.

JR took the cut-out of Varda along for the annual class photo, where she was positioned next to Greta Gerwig, who is nominated for her directorial debut Lady Bird, and Meryl Streep, who is nominated for her performance in The Post.

View photos JR, right, poses with a cut-out of Agnes Varda (Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP) More

They were joined for the picture by Gerwig’s leading lady, Saoirse Ronan, who is nominated alongside Streep, and their fellow contenders Margot Robbie, Sally Hawkins and Frances McDormand.

View photos Saoirse Ronan, right, pointing at her co-star and best supporting actress nominee Laurie Metcalf (Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP) More