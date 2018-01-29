Meryl Streep files trademark for her own name

Meryl Streep has filed a trademark application for the rights to her own name in media and entertainment.

The application, filed with the U.S. Trademark Office last week, asks for exclusive rights to the name Meryl Streep as it relates to “live, televised, and movie appearances by a professional actress and entertainer,” as well as personal appearances and speaking engagements.

The trademark, if granted, would also prevent others from using her name on websites relating to the film and entertainment industry.

A 21-time Oscar nominee, Streep is up for Best Actress again this year for portraying Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham in the Steven Spielberg Pentagon Papers drama “The Post.” She is also set to join the cast of HBO’s “Big Little Lies” for Season 2.

