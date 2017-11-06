Meryl Streep once claimed Dustin Hoffman groped her

Claims of sexual harassment are mounting against Dustin Hoffman.

After a recent sexual harassment allegation against the 80-year-old actor, an old story has resurfaced which details further inappropriate behaviour… and it involves Meryl Streep.

During an interview with Time Magazine back in 1979, Streep claimed that Dustin Hoffman had groped her breast the very first time they met.

“He came up to me and said, ‘I’m Dustin–burp–Hoffman,’ and he put his hand on my breast,” she said (via Slate). “What an obnoxious pig, I thought.”

Dustin Hoffman Accused Of Sexual Harassment

Further Sexual Harassment Claim Against Dustin Hoffman

Julianna Margulies Speaks Out Against Harvey Weinstein



The two first met when Meryl Streep was auditioning for a play which Dustin Hoffman had directed, years prior to the interview.

And their relationship only went downhill from there.

In fact, they didn’t get on during the filming of ‘Kramer vs. Kramer’.

View photos

“Meryl, why don’t you stop carrying the flag for feminism and just act the scene,” Hoffman said, according to Meryl Streep during an interview with Vanity Fair last year. His comments came after she suggested a change which would have highlighted her character’s motivation.

Clearly, there’s no love lost between the two.

And it’s interesting that this spilled over during ‘Kramer vs. Kramer’ – a film which revolves around the tricky divorce of its main characters, as played by Hoffman and Streep, and how it impacts those around them.

Dustin Hoffman was recently accused of sexual harassment by Anna Graham Hunter, who claims the actor repeatedly harassed her during while filming ‘Death of a Salesman’ back in 1985, when she was just 17 and Dustin Hoffman was 47.

Paz De La Huerta Claims Harvey Weinstein Raped Her

Harvey Weinstein Banned From Producers Guild For Life

Quentin Tarantino Regrets Doing Nothing About Weinstein