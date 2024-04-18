Merrillville schools presenting ‘Cinderella’

A Merrillville Performing Arts cast is performing “Cinderella” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Reinhart Auditorium at Merrillville High School, 276 E. 68th Place, Entrance M.

Tickets, from $8 to $12, are available at the or by calling 219-650-5307, ext. 7012.

The production is co-sponsored by the Merrillville Education Foundation.

Director Melinda Reinhart said the young cast and crew have been working for two months on Rodgers and Hammerstein’s fairy tale production. There will be cast members in costume for photos in the lobby after each show.

Cinderella’s Rustic Kitchen features beef stroganoff, pulled pork over cornbread, roasted tomato-bell pepper pasta, and sausage and kraut.

Desserts include honey ice cream, chocolate, strawberry cheesecake waffle cones and fudge logs.