Mermaids return to Sea Life Orlando Aquarium

Central Florida tourists and locals looking for entertainment under the sea can now enjoy the return of mermaids to an International Drive attraction.

Sea Life Orlando Aquarium invites guests to “shell-abrate” with the returning mermaid show, which takes place every Friday-Sunday in May (plus Memorial Day, May 27). Visitors of all ages can watch mermaids swim alongside sharks, stingrays, sea turtles and other marine life.

On scheduled days, dives go from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 2-4 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m.

It’s also possible to encounter a mermaid on land during a meet-and-greet experience from 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

The special offering, now in its fifth year, is included in the price of admission. Combination ticket packages are available with Madame Tussauds Orlando, The Orlando Eye and Legoland.

If you go

Mermaids are at Sea Life Orlando Aquarium Friday-Sunday (and Memorial Day) in May. The attraction is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 8449 International Drive in Orlando. Tickets start at $29.99 per adult with discounts available for Florida residents. For more information, visit visitsealife.com.