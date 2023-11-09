Meridian songwriters take the stage this weekend

Nov. 9—Music fans of all genres will have the chance to enjoy some live entertainment as songwriters showcase their talents during two days of events in downtown Meridian this Friday and Saturday.

The event, A Taste of MSA — Meridian, is being presented as the result of a Mississippi Arts Commission grant received by Richelle Putnam, a teaching artist and roster artist for the state arts commission.

"Songwriting is an art. So many times we get caught up in a song that we are listening to or songs that we are used to hearing that we sometimes forget that all songs start with a songwriter," Putnam said.

She said the Mississippi Songwriters Alliance is working to bring more recognition to the state's songwriters and for the contributions they make toward the arts in the state. The grant to present A Taste of MSA — Meridian is one of the ways they hope to build more support.

"We are trying to build that culture of appreciation for songwriters just like we would support visual artists and filmmakers with their work," Putnam said. "When you can build this local support for songwriters, then it also helps to support them financially because, after all, songwriting is a business for them."

Events for the weekend will kick off on Friday with A Taste of MSA — Meridian: Songwriters in the Round. A small group of songwriters will appear on stage together, referred to as "in the round," at two separate downtown venues, The Brickhaus Brewtique and Threefoot Brewing Co., from 7-10 p.m. Most are local, but a few are from around the state.

"These are songwriters who will share their original work from the stage," Putnam said.

Scheduled at Threefoot Brewing on Friday night are Amy Lott, Terry Cherry and Bill Carpenter, and Al Brown from 7-8:30 p.m., followed by Alana Broughton and Lyle Broughton, Steve Westbrook and Putnam from 8:30-10 p.m.

Performing at The Brickhaus will be Lily Rhoden, Trey Gardo and Cameron Compton from 7-8:30 p.m. Bob Ray, Brooks Wood and Britt Gully will perform from 8:30-10 p.m. Buck Allen will perform from 10-10:30 p.m. followed by all of the night's songwriters making their way to The Brickhaus for a late-night jam session beginning at 10:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience will partner with the Mississippi Songwriters Alliance for a workshop and open mic event. Open to the public, the free event will be held at The MAX on Front Street in downtown Meridian.

The workshop, titled "The Artist Trajectory," will be presented by Putnam and Marty McIntyre and will be held from 1-3 p.m. Besides being a arts commission teaching artist, Putnam is also a writer, a Mississippi Humanities speaker and a founder of the Mississippi Writers Guild. McIntyre, the owner of MK/MCI Design, is a graphic designer and website developer.

The workshop aims to guide artists through the different stages of their trajectory, helping them understand how to effectively brand themselves, promote their work and secure funding opportunities. All of these things are essential in helping to elevate a person's artistic career so they can make a lasting impact in the world of art and entertainment, Putnam said.

The workshop is open to any artist, not just songwriters, but also visual artists, writers, filmmakers, any artist who wants to turn their art into more of a business, she said.

Afterwards, an open mic event will take place from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at three venues, The MAX, The Brickhaus Brewtique and Meridian Underground Music.

"Open mic is open to any artist not just songwriters. They are welcome to come out and take the stage," Putnam said.

On Saturday night, the grand finale, Singer-Songwriters Grand Taste of Meridian-MSA, will be held at The MAX, starting at 7 p.m., for area residents to come out and support local songwriters. The event is free and open to the public.

Scheduled to perform during the Grand Taste event are Brandon Green of Gulfport, the 2021 MSA Songwriter of the Year winner, and Mississippi Chris Sharp and Piper Sharp Meyers, well-known by fans of The Sucarnochee Revue.

A Taste of MSA — Meridian is a prelude to the 2024 Mississippi Songwriters Festival — Piney Woods edition.

