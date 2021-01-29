The Mentalist 's Simon Baker and Wife Rebecca Rigg Split After 29 Years of Marriage

Simon Baker and his wife Rebecca Rigg have separated after 29 years of marriage, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm. The two quietly split last April.

"We remain close friends and our three children will always be the most important focus of our lives," Baker and Riggs said a joint statement.

The former Mentalist star and Rigg share three children: Stella, 27, Claude, 22, and Harry, 19.

Baker, 51, and Rigg, 53, met in the early 1990s and went on to star in the Australian soap opera,Â E Street.

The actor previously opened up to PEOPLE about his marriage, explaining why he and Rigg never celebrated their wedding anniversary.

"We've never really been big on it. Anniversaries, they're an odd thing, aren't they?" Baker said in 2018. "I think we put too much pressure on it. It's not like that with us. We're a team. Most of the time, 99 percent of the time, we're really great friends. So I don't need to mark it with great things."

Instead, Baker said they prioritized keeping things spontaneous.

"When we put too much pressure on something, everything gets a little clipped and we don't feel like we're ourselves," he said. "And I think the most important thing in our relationship is that we're both able to be ourselves. I think it's probably the most important thing in most relationships, isn't it?"