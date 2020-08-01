WE Tv says it will honor Tamar Braxton's request to cut ties after star's suicide attempt

Following her suicide attempt, Tamar Braxton is parting ways with a television career she deemed "toxic."

One day after the reality star opened up on Instagram saying the television industry "slowly ate away at my spirit and my mental," WE tv announced it will "honor her request" to part ways Friday.

"Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade," the network said in a statement, provided by spokesperson Sarah Chaikin.

The network continued: "As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network. We wish her nothing but the best."

Braxton has starred on the WE tv series "Braxton Family Values" alongside her mother Evelyn and sisters Toni, Traci, Towanda, and Trina Braxton since 2011. She has also appeared on "Tamar & Vince," "Dancing with the Stars," "Celebrity Big Brother" and hosted the daytime talk show "The Real" before her contentious exit.

The star's upcoming WE tv docuseries, "Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!" was scheduled to premiere in September. The show was originally set to debut Thursday but was postponed due to Braxton's "difficult time," the network confirmed on Twitter Tuesday. The future of the series is now unclear.

On Thursday, Braxton revealed in a lengthy Instagram statement that "it was only God’s grace and his mercy on my attempt to end my pain and my life that I am here to utilize my voice."

"Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave," she wrote. "I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid."

Braxton said her cry for help to television executives "went totally ignored."

"I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair," she wrote. "I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted."

Braxton said she felt that television executives erased her true identity and controlled how others perceived her through her "unfair" portrayal on reality series.

"Who I was, begun to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter," she wrote. "It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight. I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me."

Following Braxton's suicide attempt, We Tv said it was "joining with her fans and sending strength and healing in the hope that she is getting the support and help she needs at this difficult time."

TMZ reported that Braxton was found unresponsive in her room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles on July 16.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to USA TODAY that officers responded to a medical emergency there at that day. Officer Norma Eisenman said the person was transported to a local hospital, although she didn't identify the individual.

