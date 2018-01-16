Mens' rights activist makes male-only, 46-minute cut of 'The Last Jedi', gets mocked

Star Wars: The Last Jedi was lauded by critics but got mixed reactions among fans, and some of them have gone to ridiculous lengths to try and “save” the film.

According to Pedestrian, a mens’ rights activist has posted an edited version of Episode VIII (that had been illegally recorded on a camera at a screening) that is completely removed of its female characters.

“The Last Jedi: De-Feminized Fanedit” was uploaded to Pirate Bay by an anonymous user and it is described as “basically The Last Jedi minus Girlz Powah and other silly stuff“.

Mens’ rights activists were offended by the presence of Admiral Holdo (Laura Dern) (Photo: Lucasfilm)

Apparently the pirate video also includes specific notes that detail the changes the creator has made to the film in order to make it less offensive to his meninist ideals.

“Cut out most shots showing female fighters/pilots and female officers commanding people around/having ideas.”

“NO HALDO (sic)! She simply doesn’t exist. Her whole subplot doesn’t exist. The Kamikaze is carried out by Poe. ( = Poe dies.)“

“Leia never scolds, questions nor demotes Poe. He is a respected and very skilled high-ranking member of the resistance.“

“When there’s a scene where a woman is cut in making some important statement that can be substituted by another statement by a guy, then she gets cut out. Works pretty well actually.”

Unsurprisingly, the video is getting mocked on social media:

Good morning to everyone, especially those MRA types who edited all women out of The Last Jedi because they have made an amazing discovery: the first movie in history that actually gives its viewers cooties pic.twitter.com/BgGkEJ8dnT — Flavia Dzodan (@redlightvoices) January 16, 2018





TIL that MRA bros spend hours fanediting films like The Last Jedi to remove “feminism.” I guess if you can’t date anyone you have a lot of free time on your hands. — Matthew Stinson (@stinson) January 15, 2018





The MRA version of The Last Jedi is, perhaps, the saddest and most pathetic thing I have ever heard of. — Mithras Angel (@mithrasangel) January 16, 2018





MRA 1: We're not sexist and we hate safe spaces because we're not snowflakes… Now, let's cut out all of the women from The Last Jedi because women are icky.

MRA 2: We have no sense of Irony — Samuel Burnett (@Mavakor) January 16, 2018





Even Rian Johnson couldn’t contain himself:

Priscilla hits all the major points here but I’ll just add hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha https://t.co/f0bKJ9NeUe — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) January 16, 2018





The latest Star Wars instalment was praised for the way it tackled themes of toxic masculinity as well as its inclusion of more female characters.

Laura Dern joined the cast as Admiral Holdo (not Haldo) and Kelly Marie Train became the first woman of colour to have a central role in the franchise as mechanic Rose.

With Johnson confirmed to direct another Star Wars trilogy these MRA fans may want to get used to the ever expanding female presence in a galaxy far, far away.

