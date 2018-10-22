Mena Suvari Secretly Got Married for the Third Time in an 'Intimate' and 'Beautiful' Wedding

Mena Suvari just revealed that she said “I do” for the third time — and nobody knew!

“Third time’s a charm!,” the actress told Us Weekly on Sunday while attending the Last Chance for Animals’ Annual Celebrity Benefit, confirming that she and Michael Hope had tied the knot.

Although she didn’t spill the beans on exactly when the couple got married, she told the magazine that the ceremony “was very intimate” and “very beautiful.”

“I had my closest friends with me. It was very meaningful. After all these years, sort of having ups and downs, it’s very nice just being settled, especially at this point in my life,” she said.

Suvari, who showed off her wedding ring on the red carpet, said they hadn’t ruled out having children. “I have a few years yet. We’ll see!” she said.

The couple previously sparked marriage rumors in August, after Suvari posted a photo of the them dressed in white on Instagram.

Sending speculation into overdrive, she captioned the image, “Forever finally found us…”

Over a month later, she also praised their “forever” bond on social media.

“One month apart, only one day together. There are no words that express…the only thing: luck in that we have each other in the first place,” she wrote alongside a photo of the couple. “You are a beautiful soul @mikehope_ and I am only ever my true self when I am with you.”

She added sweet hashtags including “forever,” “bound” and “eternal.”

Suvari and Hope began dating after meeting on the set of the 2016 Hallmark movie I’ll Be Home for Christmas. She starred in the film alongside Josh Brolin, while Hope worked in the art department.

Suvari was previously married to cinematographer Robert Brinkmann from 2000 to 2005, before tying the knot again with concert promoter Simone Sestito. They were together from 2010 to 2012.