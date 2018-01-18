‘Men In Black’ Spinoff Gets Summer 2019 Release Date Change

Sony has moved its summer 2019 tentpole Men In Black Untitled from May 17 to June 14, taking it off the date currently occupied by John Wick: Chapter Three and moving it to the date where Warner Bros has its Shaft remake. This kind of date jockeying is not unusual a year in advance.

Men In Black Untitled was initially fast-tracked by Columbia this year from a script by Matt Holloway and Art Marcum (Iron Man and Transformers: The Last Knight). The film is being produced by Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald and will be executive produced by Steven Spielberg. All were involved in the original franchise launched in 1997 with Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith. The film became an instant box office hit and spawned not one, but two other films.

The first two films together — the second launched in 2002 — made more than $1.03 billion at the worldwide box office. It’s no wonder that executives are going back to the well in hopes of hitting gold again.

