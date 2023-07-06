Memphis rapper Casino Jizzle shot and killed; search for suspect Michael Clayton continues

Police on Thursday continued to search for a suspect identified in the shooting death of the 27-year-old Memphis hip-hop recording artist known as Casino Jizzle, who was killed on the evening of the Fourth of July.

The rapper, born Robert Tunstall and raised in East Memphis and Orange Mound, was shot about 6:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Goldbrier Lane, not far from Raleigh-LaGrange Road. He was "pronounced deceased on the scene," while "the known male suspect fled the scene in a black vehicle," according to the Memphis Police Department's public information office.

The shooting occurred just three days before the scheduled July 7 release of the rapper's latest full-length album, titled "Duh." Casino Jizzle's sixth collection of songs since 2018, "Duh," available via Apple Music, contains 19 tracks and features such guest artists as Don Trip and Bankboy Wayne.

Casino Jizzle appears fierce on the cover graphic for his "Errbody Opps" single in 2022.

Casino Jizzle's most familiar tunes might be "4x4real," which in three years has garnered 2.4 million views on YouTube, and "We Da Opps," with 1.1. million views.

Memphis police on Wednesday issued a first-degree-murder arrest warrant in connection with the shooting that identified the suspect as Michael Clayton, 27. People with information that could lead to Clayton's arrest are asked to call 901-528-CASH (2274).

Tunstall family members on social media and in media interviews said Tunstall and Clayton had children with the same woman, and the shooting apparently was motivated by jealousy. Police would not confirm a possible motive.

With its trap beats and frequently "gangsta" content, which could swing from boastfulness to regret (the new album contains a track titled "Maniac," and another titled "Blame Me"), Casino Jizzle's music was very much in the Memphis rap tradition, with themes that in Jizzle's case were not entirely fantastical or metaphorical, expressed with a somewhat high-pitched sing-song cadence. In 2019, the artist was shot outside a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Cordova; in 2014, he pleaded guilty to felony theft and robbery.

Tunstall's murder comes less than two years after the killing of Young Dolph (Adolph Robert Thornton Jr.), 36, who was gunned down inside Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Casino Jizzle killed in Memphis: The latest on suspect, shooting