Memphis Rapper Baby CEO Reportedly Dies at 20
Image via Twitter
Memphis rapper Baby CEO has reportedly died at the age of 20.
Although no official announcement or cause of death has been revealed, social media was ablaze Wednesday morning with tributes to the young rapper.
RIP Baby CEO 😔 pic.twitter.com/EEOmYEaNqK
— No Jumper (@nojumper) January 20, 2021
Both gone too soon.
RIP Fredo
RIP Baby Ceo 💔 pic.twitter.com/BtJygSzt7F
— luka fallback sabbat (@whoisluka) January 20, 2021
Rip BabyCEO 🕊 pic.twitter.com/t8hi9kcM6R
— 𝓡 (@DraftDayRunna) January 20, 2021
Condolences out to his Family and Friends Rest Up Baby CEO 🙏💯 pic.twitter.com/h7mnDhO6of
— Lil Rico ⑨ (@IAmLilRico) January 20, 2021
Rest easy youngin 🖤 baby ceo pic.twitter.com/kkTK6RPFDO
— Ajayy (@Ajayy05) January 20, 2021
RIP Baby Ceo
— Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) January 20, 2021
The rumors of his death were seemingly confirmed by tweets from Baby CEO's account. One post denounced any stories claiming that his death was the result of violence, with a quickly deleted note reading, "He Wasn’t Shot Or Killed By Anyone Please Stop Spreading False Rumors And Pray For Our Family."
He Wasn’t Shot Or Killed By Anyone Please Stop Spreading False Rumors And Pray For Our Family🤞🏾
— Big Ceo (@ceobudgang) January 20, 2021
Baby CEO first gained national attention at the age of 14 when his aggressive videos started to go viral. He quickly became linked to Chicago's Fredo Santana, becoming his protégé and signing to Savage Squad Records. Baby CEO and Santana remained in close contact until Fredo suffered a fatal seizure at 27 years old in 2018. If Baby CEO's death occurred on Tuesday, it would've fallen on the same day Fredo died three years ago.
Along with his bubbling rap career, Baby CEO also had a growing family.
🗣🗣🗣🔥THE BEST IS YET TO COME👶🏽💙
Watch your trap🗣🖕🏿WATCH YOUR BITCH MY YOUNG NIGGA GONE BE LIT😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/TI0LsQGs7i
— Big Ceo (@ceobudgang) November 17, 2020
Yo Son Was Just Born💔 pic.twitter.com/hoREJE0R8L
— Big Ceo (@ceobudgang) January 20, 2021
Related Articles
Fredo Santana Threatens Migos for Fighting GBE Member Capo in Chicago
Listen to Fredo Santana and Childish Gambino's "Riot," Produced by Young Chop
Drake, Gucci Mane, Travis Scott, and More Mourn the Death of Fredo Santana
More Complex
Sneaker of the Year: The Best Since ’85 Book - Now available for pre-order!
Sign up for the Complex Newsletter for breaking news, events, and unique stories.
Follow Complex on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok