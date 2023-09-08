‘Memory’ Star Jessica Chastain “Incredibly Nervous” To Attend Venice Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike, Was Advised Against It By Some

Oscar winner Jessica Chastain and Emmy nominee Peter Sarsgaard are here in Venice today for the world premiere of Michel Franco’s Memory, which on Thursday was officially confirmed for an interim agreement. At the press conference today, Chastain, sporting a SAG-AFTRA On Strike t-shirt, was asked if she had considered not attending amid the ongoing labor action. She began by saying, “I am incredibly nervous to be here… and actually there are some people on my team who advised me against it.” However, she opted to come in support of her union.

She continued, “I’m very very lucky, I’m very aware of how lucky I am. It’s a wonderful profession that we get to do as actors and because of that we are quite often made to feel like we have to keep quiet in order to protect future working opportunities. We are often told and reminded how grateful we should be. That is the environment that I think has allowed workplace abuse to go unchecked for many decades and it’s also the environment that has saddled members of my union with unfair contracts.”

Added the actress, “I am here because SAG-AFTRA has been explicitly clear that the way to support the strike is to post on social media, walk the picket lines and to work and support interim agreement projects. It’s what our national board, our negotiating committee and elected leadership has asked us to do. When indie producers sign these agreements they are letting the world know, they are letting the AMPTP know that actors deserve fair compensation, they have protections that should be implemented and there should be sharing of streaming revenue. So I hope being here today encourages other producers, encourages actors to show up… Hopefully we’ll see an end to the strike soon and hopefully the AMPTP will go back to the table.”

In Memory, Chastain plays Sylvia, a social worker who leads a simple and structured life: her daughter, her job, her AA meetings. This is blown open when Saul (Sarsgaard) follows her home from their high school reunion. Their surprise encounter will profoundly impact both of them as they open the door to the past.

The film deals with dementia which affects Sarsgaard’s character. The actor choked up today speaking about his own uncle who suffered from CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) and passed away during Covid. “This is a guy who was very important in my life, so I felt like it was just a magical thing being asked to play someone who had dementia — at 52 years old, my uncle had it at 48… His spirit of positivity and love and grace and forgiveness… I thought it was beautiful.”

Franco added, “My biggest fear is losing my mind, which is what brought me to (the subject of) dementia. If you don’t know who you are, are you still yourself? It triggers many questions for a scriptwriter.”

On a lighter note, Franco recounted meeting Sarsgaard and asking him to show the filmmaker his “tummy.” Interjected Sarsgaard, “He thought I would be too strong. I don’t really exercise at all… I don’t think I’ve ever had a meeting quite like this.”

Overall, Chastain said she was taken by the Memory script and “how it was absent of any cliche. I was so moved at the story of this woman who had led the trauma in her life in front of her… and it closed her off to the world. In essence, she stopped living. How beautiful to watch this journey of her learning to live again.”

