It's a Memorial Day Bose bonanza! Save up to $100 on headphones, speakers and more

For Memorial Day: Get these deep discounts on Bose speakers, headphones, earbuds and more (sounds good to us). (Photo: Bose)

Bose is the first name in sound. When you see that familiar logo, you know you’re going to hear something amazing. Not surprisingly, it’s the kind of brand that rarely goes on sale — it doesn’t have to. Folks are willing to pay a premium for excellent audio.

So it's something like a Memorial Day miracle that retailers like Amazon, Walmart, QVC and more have slashed prices on all kinds of Bose gear: speakers, headphones, wireless earbuds, soundbars.... Get yourself something to make the news sound better, your music more danceable and the dialogue on your latest Netflix obsession crisp and clear.

So go ahead an scroll away for the best and brightest Memorial Day Bose deals. Scoop them up fast — at these prices, they're sure to sell out.

Save nearly 40 percent on this adorable speaker. (Photo: Bose)

Summer (un)officially here, and now you get to take your tunes to go! On sale for $89 (was $129), the Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II (in coral red) is water-resistant, so bring it poolside and feel free to make a splash...in more ways than one. With Bluetooth and NFC connectivity, you can simply tap your smartphone to it for instant pairing.

"I take my speaker everywhere," gushed a five-star Bose shopper. "It has a high- quality sound with the convenience of being small..."

Also convenient? If you'd rather not shell out that $89 all at once, you can grab these for four "Bose Pay" installments of just 23 bucks!

Top-tier audio at an all-time low price. (Photo: Bose)

Meet the Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones — these babies deliver exceptional audio while looking sleek and feeling great in your ears. And right now, you can score them for an all-time low price of $140 at QVC.

These mini-cans, which come in beautiful midnight blue and bright orange in addition to classic black, deliver the kind of impressive clarity and power you’ve expect from the folks at Bose. Audio to transport you, entertain you, distract you in the best possible way — so you can run that extra mile, do that extra rep and scale that extra hill.

"I have these mini headphones and the sound is incredible," raved a savvy five-star QVC reviewer. "Deep bass, treble and mellow tones are just as good as the big headphones. You can't tell the difference between the two except the mini-headphones are much lighter and are very comfortable..."

QVC lets you opt for five 'Easy Pays' of just $28, with no interest at all. And you'll get an extra $15 off with code NEW if this is your first time shopping QVC. See the headphones put through their paces here.

These guys can handle your sweaty workouts. (Photo: Bose)

Need a great pair of buds for working out? Right now, the Bose SoundSport Wireless Sports Bluetooth Earbuds are on sale for just $99 — that’s $30 off their original price at Amazon.

What makes them special? The brilliant in-ear design allows them to rest comfortably and securely in your ears. They’re sweat- and water-resistant, so they won’t suddenly die or slip if you’re in the middle of an intense session. And obviously the sound quality is out-of-this-world: clear, rich and balanced. Rest assured, you can enjoy all your favorite music and podcasts without skipping a beat...as it were.

Said a five-star reviewer: “These are my favorite headphones for running or working out, and also watching movies on an airplane.”

Grab them while you can!

Want more? Check other Bose deals below:

