These Memorial Day Apple deals are epic: Save big on iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches and more

Rudie Obias
·8 min read

Memorial Day holiday shopping — and saving — starts now. (Photo: Apple)

Here's one way to make this weekend memorable: An incredible Memorial Day sale on Apple products that'll allow you to get yourself something special and save a bundle at the same time. Memorable because 'Apple products' and 'save a bundle' are not words you often see in the same sentence.

Whether you’re a longtime Apple loyalist or are just now crossing over from the other side, you’ll find what you’re looking for at an unbeatable price — from the tiny-but-mighty AirPods to the MacBook laptop of your dreams.

We combed through all the Memorial Day options to assemble the best Apple bargains for you. A preview: $30 off the brand new iPad, a whopping $151 off Beats wireless noise-canceling headphones and $30 off the Apple Watch.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? Take it easy; you can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Ready to make some holiday-weekend memories? Get a load of the hottest Apple Memorial Day deals, below:

Apple MacBooks

The newest Apple MacBook Air (yeah, the one with the M1 chip) is $149 off for Memorial Day! (Photo: Apple)

What’s so great about the Apple MacBook Air? Glad you asked! First of all, it's on sale for $900, or $99 off, with on-page coupon at Amazon. And secondly, it's got the new (and incredibly speedy) Apple Octa-core M1 processor, 8GB of memory, 512GB of on-board storage and the latest version of macOS Big Sur. That makes it a powerhouse in our book.

"Bought this laptop because I needed an upgrade from my heavy MacBook Pro. I needed something super light and thin [so I can] just bring it everywhere and slide it in my bag," shared a wowed Amazon shopper. "I am obsessed with how fast this MacBook Air is. The battery life is on point. I used it for movies and series at work and it lasted for three days. The processor is so good. I open so many tabs at once and it has not lagged on me."

Shop it: Apple MacBook Air (M1), $1,100 with on-page coupon (was $1,249), amazon.com

More Apple MacBook deals:

Apple iPads

Its chip is bionic, its power superhuman. Its price? So very, very down-to-earth. (Photo: Apple)

On sale for $550 (was $599), The Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi-only model is slightly larger than the previous iteration, with a 10.9-inch Retina display compared to 10.2 inches. It’s also zippier, thanks to Apple’s A14 Bionic chip (the older model uses the A12 processor). Plus, it has 64GB of on-board storage instead of 32GB. In just about every way, the Apple iPad Air is bigger, faster, sharper and sleeker.

Meanwhile, the Apple iPad Air — which comes in a few colors, including Space Gray, Sky Blue, Rose Gold and Green (the silver model is a bit cheaper at $549, or $50 off) — combines the power of the iPad Pro with the light-as-a-feather compact design of the standard iPad. If you want more speed and power than the entry-level version but you’re not ready to spring for the Pro, this is the one to get.

"...It's a bit faster, a bit thinner, a bit lighter, and a bit shinier than all the tablets I've used before," shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. "But, taken altogether — and taken along with the second-generation Apple Pencil — it feels like an entirely new experience. I haven't been this struck by a new device in a while...this is a great little device, it fits itself into my workflow immediately.... Within a couple days of using it, I stopped noticing it, because everything about writing and taking notes with the iPad and the Pencil felt second nature; it felt like it had always been there."

Shop it: Apple iPad Air, $550 (was $599), amazon.com

More Apple iPad deals:

Apple AirPods

Peek-a-boo! The iconic Apple AirPods are a conspicuous steal this holiday weekend. (Photo: Apple)

You can score a pair of Apple AirPods (second generation with the standard charging case) for $120, or $39 off, at Amazon. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on these earbuds. You get high-quality audio and a perfectly seamless experience when you pair them to an iPhone or any other Apple device.

“They are amazing," raved a satisfied shopper. "It's as simple as just opening the case and you're in.” 

Shop it: Apple AirPods with Charging Case (wired), $120 (was $159), amazon.com

More Apple AirPod deals:

Apple Watches

Watch your step...and your heartbeat and your local weather forecast and your GPS location and your text feed.... (Photo: Apple)

Amazon just dropped the price of the Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm) in (Product) RED from $429 to down just $359 — $70 off. That’s a 16 percent savings!

The Apple Series 6 is still one of the best smartwatches available thanks to its brilliant GPS features and ability to track heartbeat, heart rate and calories burned. 

Oh, yeah, you can also use it to take calls, respond to texts and sync up to music streaming services like Spotify or Apple Music. It seamlessly pairs with the iPhone too. Use Siri for up-to-the-minute news, weather reports and more. Just hold down the watch’s digital crown to bring up the voice assistant or simply say ‘Hey Siri’ for instant access. And shoppers love that you never have to pull out an iPhone to make a call again.

"So far the watch is everything I’d hoped it would be," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "I’ve never owned a smartwatch before. Because I viewed them as geeky, or just not a classic automatic watch. I was walking on the roof last week at work, I got a call, pulled the phone out, and proceeded to drop it and it slid onto the pavement. Oddly enough the phone is okay. So this watch enables me to leave my phone in my pocket. Well worth the money!"

Shop it: Apple Watch Series 6 in (Product) RED (GPS, 44mm), $359 (was $399), amazon.com

More Apple Watch deals:

Apple accessories

Looks like Apple's got our numbers (keyboard). We've done the math, and this is a steal of a deal. (Photo: Apple)

Originally $129, the Apple Magic Keyboard is on sale for just $118 — that’s $11 off at Amazon. It comes complete with a numbers pad, so plugging in digits and making spreadsheet calculations is a breeze. The keyboard is wireless and charges with a Lightning cable.

“Having the numeric keypad on this keyboard makes it a huge improvement,” shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. “What is more amazing is the battery life. I charged it 100 percent when I initially connected it to my MacBook. I have used it every work day for more than five weeks, even taking it on a trip with me because its so thin and light. It currently has 67 percent remaining on the battery. If this holds up, that means i will have to charge it about four times per year.”

Shop it: Apple Magic Keyboard, $118 (was $129), amazon.com

More Apple accessories deals:

Beats by Dre

You can literally buy an ebony or ivory (pictured) pair of these Beats. Of course, if you're more inclined to the gray side; you can get those too. (Photo: Beats)

On sale for $149 from $300 (that's half price!), these amazing headphones are at their steepest discount ever. The Beats Solo Pro Headphones sync to just about any smartphone or laptop via Bluetooth, delivering rich audio and bone-rattling bass. Super sleek, the pro-level headphones come in Gray. They’re noise-canceling, so you can block out just about all background and ambient sound to enjoy your favorite music and podcasts — and you can get up to 40 hours(!) of battery life per charge.

“These are the best Beats so far. Sound is really crisp,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “Very worth it. The Noise Canceling feature is so good. You basically cannot hear anything around you!”

Shop it: Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones, $149 (was $300), amazon.com

More Beats deals:

