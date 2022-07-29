The Memeification of Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Has Begun

In the Beyhive, memeing is an expression of adoration. We know the likelihood we’ll ever communicate directly with the object of our affections is low—Beyoncé is so high on the pop-culture food chain she might as well be stardust—and so we offer our humble gifts to the social-media ether instead. There, perhaps, the Queen herself might bask in the warmth of their glow from afar. At least within the gaping maw of Twitter we might discover others, those who share our loyalties and our tastes, our reverence and our newly scrambled sleep schedules.

In the wake of Beyoncé's seventh studio album, Renaissance, dropping its 16-track dance party at 12 a.m. EST on July 29, the internet plunged headfirst into an all-night rager. Such vibe-fueled revelry quickly turned into memeification, as only an artist like Beyoncé can inspire. In fact, the offerings began before Renaissance even arrived—officially, anyway—following an album leak spread by fans Beyoncé caught “trying to sneak into the club early.” The woman has eyes everywhere!

stans opening beyoncé’s lawsuit in the mail after sharing the leak for 10 likes on twitter pic.twitter.com/fRmMcKnMpm — wiLL (@willfulchaos) July 27, 2022

I clicked the link to the leak and the first song on the Beyonce album is just her saying "So, you just couldn't wait, could you?" And then she read my address back to me before the song started.



I'll see y'all in prison — Keith Nelson Jr (@JusAire) July 27, 2022

But once the album was streaming, any lingering shame shifted to delight. The week’s burdens? Forgotten. Misplaced. Swallowed in the bottomless pit of the Beyoncé hype machine.

me trying to song along to these Beyoncé songs without knowing a single word bc it literally just came out pic.twitter.com/yo54g6TJhh — Ryan (@ryanntweets_) July 29, 2022

My holy trinity of Beyoncé albums hiding knowing that one of them is going to be replaced by #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/uf0mNL5aCB — Shay-Li is THIQUE (@badguyshay) July 29, 2022

Beyoncé letting her side projects survive on their own made y’all FORGET how powerful the GOAT is when she wants to be. Now #RENAISSANCE is smashing and they’re scrambling! pic.twitter.com/FdAD2Ef8Po — Beyoncé Streams (fan account) (@BeyonceStreams) July 29, 2022

me listing to Beyoncé’s Renaissance album in public pic.twitter.com/sLB4rXTosU — ʟᴏʀɪ ʜᴀʀᴠᴇʏ’ꜱ ᴅɪꜱᴄɪᴘʟᴇ (@soberthots_) July 29, 2022

So completely did the album dominate hearts and minds that any thought of skipping a song—thereby disturbing Beyoncé’s transitions—was deemed blasphemous.

Story continues

Beyonce said “shuffle this album, I dare you” pic.twitter.com/I0Jf2U74Ki — Christina Grace (@C_GraceT) July 29, 2022

The transitions between I’m that girl, cozy and alien superstar, Beyoncé you legend pic.twitter.com/MtXAc7j1zT — ☆ alien superstar ☆ (@janellenay) July 28, 2022

the transition from pure/honey into summer renaissance pic.twitter.com/47oitfWVAy — ke (@sokinematic) July 29, 2022

Stuck on the high, some even questioned the nature of humanity. Or, well, Beyoncé’s humanity.

Beyoncé leaving the studio after recording Alien Superstar: #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/fVXlg4uaZy — Mela Yela (@_melayela_) July 29, 2022

Me heading to the dance floor when they play Alien Superstar #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/hIeoVF1s3x — Work of Art OUT NOW (@Drebae_) July 29, 2022

No celebrity is perfect. Every fave is problematic. Even Beyoncé makes mistakes. But at least she knew what America needed this fateful morning. And so we dance.

Beyoncé said America has a problem and it’s they not shaking ass ENOUGH! Her take on the conservativeness of this country. — y. (@WhyVeeES) July 29, 2022

You Might Also Like