This Member of Melania Trump’s Team Received Over $260K in A Way That’s Raising Eyebrows

It seems as though Melania Trump’s stylist was paid in a way that’s making a lot of people raise their eyebrows. In a new finding during a recent political action committee for former US President Donald Trump, it seems Melania’s beloved stylist Hervé Pierre Braillard was paid through Donald’s Save America PAC.

Since the start of 2022, Braillard has been paid over $260,000 throughout multiple installments, according to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, per Newsweek.

More from SheKnows

Braillard has worked with styling multiple first ladies, such as Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, and Michelle Obama, so he’s no stranger to working with First Ladies.

He was paid through Donald’s election fund from his PAC under the guise of “strategy consulting,” much like how they paid Melania’s hairstylist.

Click here to read the full article.

A PAC, according to FEC, it is a committee that works to establish and finance candidates for federal and nonfederal offices. PACs are allowed to make unlimited, independent payments, so it’s not totally out of the realm of possiblity that Donald uses this PAC for both political spending, travel, and the committee that’s paying for Walt Nauta’s legal fees, per NBC.

The reason it’s shrouded in controversy, however, is that the Home Alone 2 star’s PAC has had quite a few subpoenas issued to it to investigate the fundraising activities and gain witnesses.

I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House by Stephanie Grisham

Image: Harper - Credit: Harper.

Harper.

With the fallout of the Trump presidency, everyone involved in those four years seems to be rehabilitating their public image in the most obvious way: selling a book and spilling supposed secrets. Everyone was ready to talk, especially Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham. The author of the Trump tell-all I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House, gives readers a first account of what the Trump presidency was like behind closed doors. Grisham’s claims and allegations are serious enough to consider picking up this book and potentially never putting it down.

Story continues

I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House

Price: $10.15

Buy On Amazon

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.



Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter.

For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.