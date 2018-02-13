Melissa McCarthy Joins Tiffany Haddish in Mob Drama ‘The Kitchen’

Melissa McCarthy will star with Tiffany Haddish in the mob drama “The Kitchen” for New Line Cinema and DC Entertainment.

“Straight Outta Compton” writer Andrea Berloff will direct from her own script, based on the comic book series by Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle from DC Entertainment’s Vertigo imprint. The movie will mark Berloff’s feature directorial debut. Michael De Luca is producing the pic.

“The Kitchen” is a classic gangster story that follows a group of Irish mobsters sent to prison. Their wives take over their jailed spouses’ organized crime operation to become the most ruthless and powerful gangsters in 1970s Hell’s Kitchen.

McCarthy received an Academy Award nomination for 2011’s “Bridesmaids” for Universal and starred in New Line’s 2014 comedy “Tammy.” She’s toplining the upcoming New Line film “Life of the Party,” directed by spouse Ben Falcone and set for release on May 11. McCarthy and Falcone wrote the script for “Life of the Party” and are producing through their On the Day production company, along with Chris Henchy (“Daddy’s Home”).

McCarthy and Falcone also teamed on “Tammy” and 2016’s “The Boss.” She is producing the musical “Margie Claus” for New Line as well.

McCarthy is repped by CAA and MGMT. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Related stories

Melissa McCarthy Goes Back to School in 'Life of the Party' Trailer

The Best Super Bowl Ads of 2018

Tiffany Haddish Signs First-Look Deal With HBO (EXCLUSIVE)

Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!