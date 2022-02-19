Melissa Joan Hart Says Son Tucker Was as 'Cool as a Cucumber' for 'Simple and Quick' Surgery

Melissa Joan Hart Instagram

Melissa Joan Hart/Instagram; Randy Shropshire/Getty Images/Lifetime

Melissa Joan Hart's 9-year-old son, Tucker McFadden, is on the mend after having surgery on Friday.

The Sabrina, the Teenage Witch star, 45, shared an adorable photo of her son smiling while wearing an animal-themed hospital gown on Instagram the day of the surgery.

"Somebody got to skip school today to get a little hernia he's had since birth stitched up," she captioned the image. "He's been dreading this for years and the day came and I thought he would have crazy high anxiety but he was cool as a cucumber."

RELATED: Melissa Joan Hart Becomes First $1 Million Winner on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: 'What a Ride'

The actress added that the surgery was short, but she said she felt for any parent who has a child in the hospital.

"My heart goes out to all the parents who have to sit in the waiting room while their babies are in the OR," she wrote. "Ours was a simple and quick surgery and i was frightened but I feel for those who have more complex, numerous, scary situations!"

She added, "Praying for all the babies big and small, their parents and the doctors and nurses who so carefully care for them when they can't be in our arms! 🦋🦋🦋#GodBlesstheHeroes."

RELATED: Melissa Joan Hart Contracts Breakthrough COVID, Likely After Kids Exposed at School: 'It's Bad'

Earlier this week, Hart signed a new multi-year deal with Lifetime to star in new holiday movies and a made-for-TV hoarder film Dirty Little Secret for the cable network, Variety confirmed.

She shared on Instagram, "So excited to continue my long relationship with my @lifetimetv friends both in the holiday genre and in the 'ripped from the headlines' arena."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

As part of the agreement, the actress will star in and executive produce new Christmas films in 2022 and 2023 for Lifetime. She has previously taken on lead roles in six holiday movies for the channel.

Story continues

RELATED: Melissa Joan Hart Celebrates Sabrina the Teenage Witch's 25th Anniversary: 'An Incredible Ride'

Dirty Little Secret centers on a mother "hiding her extreme hoarding tendencies that are destroying her family," Variety reported.

Hart will direct one movie for Lifetime under the new deal. She previously helmed The Santa Con, Feliz NaviDAD and The Watcher in the Woods remake for Lifetime.