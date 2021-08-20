Melissa Joan Hart reveals COVID: 'I'm really mad my kids didn't have to wear masks at school'

Melissa Joan Hart is sharing an "important" message as she struggles with a breakthrough COVID-19 case.

"I got COVID. I am vaccinated and I got COVID and it's bad," the "Sabrina The Teenage Witch" star shared in an Instagram video from her bed Thursday. "It's weighing on my chest. It's hard to breathe."

She noted she doesn't normally do videos and she wasn't posting "to be political or gain pity," but felt an urge to voice her family's health struggles in hopes it may help others.

She said she thinks one of her kids also has the virus and believes it came from school.

The actress shares three children with her husband Mark Wilkerson: Mason, 15, Braydon, 13, and Tucker, 8.

"I'm mad. I'm really mad," she said. "We took precautions, but we got a little lazy. I think as a country we got lazy and I'm really mad my kids didn't have to wear masks at school. I'm pretty sure that's where that come from."

Hart added that she was thankful her youngest has been wearing his mask because he had gotten used to it from last year. She called him a "superhero" for helping to protect his teacher and classmates.

Coronavirus cases continue to surge across the country, mostly due to the highly-contagious delta variant.

New daily caseloads have surpassed 150,000 nationwide, but thanks to vaccines, cases are still about half the total from the pandemic's most horrific point in January, and the current weekly average of about 800 deaths a day remains one-quarter of the fatalities at that time.

But as kids head back to school this fall, and with no vaccine available for kids under 12 years old, cases and hospitalizations among children are on the rise. The delta variant makes up about 90% of new infections among kids, according to experts.

Safety measures in schools such as mask-wearing, social distancing and virtual learning vary widely across the country.

Through tears, Hart hoped that the rest of her family stays healthy "because if someone has to be taken to the hospital, I can't go with them."

She begged the community to "stay vigilant and "stay safe."

"I'm just scared, sad and disappointed with myself and some of our leaders and a lot of people including myself," she said. "I just wish I'd done better so I'm asking you guys to do better. Protect your families. Protect your kids. It's not over yet. I hoped it was, but it's not."

