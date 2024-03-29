Melissa Joan Hart On ‘Quiet On Set’ Allegations: “I Absolutely Trust Them, Believe Them, One Hundred Per Cent”

Appearing on the Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat podcast, Melissa Joan Hart is the latest former Nickelodeon star to comment on the shocking documentary Quiet on Set, which detailed allegations of abuse.

Hart appeared in Nickelodeon’s Clarissa Explains It All in 1991. She said that she had no horror stories on her experiences at the network.

But she added, “I don’t know other people’s experiences and I’m not negating anything anybody else says. I’ve never been told these people’s stories that are in the [documentary]. And I have to say, I’ve never heard a story from a Nickelodeon star personally, nobody’s come to me and talked to me about any of these situations. I absolutely trust them, believe them, one hundred per cent.’

Hart was in Orlando with Nickelodeon from 1989-94. There may have been differences between the Florida situation and Hollywood, she said.

“In Orlando, I had nothing but a wonderful experience,’ she said, but “They did work the kids a lot harder than they probably legally should. We had a ton of fun, it was just long hours, that’s all – because I had to do school and the show.”

The crew watched out for the young Hart.

“I was surrounded by an amazing crew, an incredible cast that took such good care of me. I mean, these people were protective of me.”

“I have to say, not every egg in the Nickelodeon basket is rotten. There were some good eggs – there were some people that really took care of me.”

