Melinda Gates Calls Marriage to Bill 'Irretrievably Broken,' Declines Spousal Support Despite No Prenup

Melinda Gates officially filed for divorce from Bill Gates late Monday afternoon.

According to Melinda's petition for divorce filed in King County, Washington, and obtained by PEOPLE, the couple does not have a prenuptial agreement, but will instead divide their assets according to a separation agreement.

Melinda said in the petition that "spousal support is not needed."

The document also states that the marriage between Bill, 65, and Melinda, 56, is "irretrievably broken."

It is not clear when Bill and Melinda separated.

"We ask the court to dissolve our marriage and find that our marital community ended on the date stated in our separation contract," she said in the petition for divorce.

The pair are scheduled to appear in court in April 2022. Their Alternative Dispute Resolution date is set for March 2022. Their case will be reviewed in September.

Melinda also filed an automatic temporary order setting financial restraints on Monday, which restricts her and Bill's ability to dispose of property or make changes to insurance policies, except as agreed in writing or as ordered by the court.

Moving forward, they will each be responsible for their own future incurred debts, except as agreed in writing. They'll both have access to all tax, financial, legal, and household records.

Bill and Melinda married on New Year's Day 1994 in Lanai, Hawaii, and share three adult children: son Rory John, 21, and daughters Phoebe Adele, 18, and Jennifer Katharine, 25.

The pair shared a statement on social media Monday announcing their divorce after 27 years of marriage, saying that they "no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives."

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives," they said, referring to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which they founded in 2000 and is now worth over $40 billion.

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life," the statement concluded.