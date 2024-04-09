Melanie Lynskey Shines in Crystal-Embellished Jimmy Choo Sandals at ‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’ BAFTA Screening

Melanie Lynskey attended “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” Gala Screening at BAFTA on Tuesday in London, wearing a pair of black heels by Jimmy Choo. The actress chose the brand’s Mionne sandals for the event.

A closer look at Melanie Lynskey’s sandals. Getty Images

The shoes featured crystal-cut detailing at an adjustable pin-buckle ankle strap, a covered block heel with rubber injection, a leather sole, silver-tone hardware, and a block heel of 4.5 inches.

Melanie Lynskey attends “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” gala screening at BAFTA. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Melanie Lynskey’s Shoe Style

Lynskey’s usual go-to shoe style is a variation of platform heels. The actress is known for wearing lots of neutral-toned shoes, including black and cream colors. Some shoe brands she’s been spotted wearing are Coach and Jimmy Choo.

Jimmy Choo

The British luxury fashion house, founded in 1996 by Jimmy Choo, specializes in shoes, handbags, accessories and fragrances. Along with its own independent designs, Jimmy Choo has a robust history of collaborative collections with other brands, individuals and even franchises. Recently, in celebration of the manga “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon’s” 30th anniversary, Jimmy Choo partnered with the franchise on a capsule collection that combined the brand’s unique design style with the manga’s colorful aesthetic.

