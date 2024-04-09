Melanie Lynskey Shines in Crystal-Embellished Jimmy Choo Sandals at ‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’ BAFTA Screening
Melanie Lynskey attended “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” Gala Screening at BAFTA on Tuesday in London, wearing a pair of black heels by Jimmy Choo. The actress chose the brand’s Mionne sandals for the event.
The shoes featured crystal-cut detailing at an adjustable pin-buckle ankle strap, a covered block heel with rubber injection, a leather sole, silver-tone hardware, and a block heel of 4.5 inches.
More from Footwear News
Venus Williams Shines in Silver Metallic Sandals at Wyn Beauty Launch Party
Melanie Lynskey’s Shoe Style
Lynskey’s usual go-to shoe style is a variation of platform heels. The actress is known for wearing lots of neutral-toned shoes, including black and cream colors. Some shoe brands she’s been spotted wearing are Coach and Jimmy Choo.
Jimmy Choo
The British luxury fashion house, founded in 1996 by Jimmy Choo, specializes in shoes, handbags, accessories and fragrances. Along with its own independent designs, Jimmy Choo has a robust history of collaborative collections with other brands, individuals and even franchises. Recently, in celebration of the manga “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon’s” 30th anniversary, Jimmy Choo partnered with the franchise on a capsule collection that combined the brand’s unique design style with the manga’s colorful aesthetic.
Best of Footwear News
Regina King's Shoe Style Evolution: Sparkling Louboutins, Bow-Embellished Valentino Sandals and More
Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.