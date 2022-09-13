Melanie Lynskey Feels Like a 'Bad Bitch' in Her Custom Emmys Dress: 'My Husband Thinks It's Sexy!'

Melanie Lynskey is feeling herself!

The Yellowjackets star stepped onto the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet wearing a frothy Christian Siriano gown that was the perfect mix of princess and bad bitch. Lynskey told E!'s Live from the Red Carpet host Laverne Cox that Sarah Paulson was the one to help her land the perfect dress.

"Sarah Paulson reached out to some designers and said, 'I want her to have her princess moment, her bad bitch moment,'" Cox confirmed with Lynskey before asking, "What are you feeling — princess, bad bitch, queen, what are you feeling tonight?"

Pictured: (l-r) Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey arrive to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.

The first-time Emmy nominee was happy to admit that it's a little bit of both.

"Christian Siriano made this dress," Lynskey ,45, shared. "He came to my house and did a fitting with me. He's the sweetest man alive, and I adore him. I feel like he made something that was for me, for my body. Like, I feel like a princess, because I have this princessy thing," she said, showing off the poofy skirt. "But I also do feel like a little bit of a bad bitch, honestly, because it's so fitted under here, and my husband's like, 'That's sexy!' So, that's what you want."

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals

Lynskey's husband, Jason Ritter, stood just behind Lynskey while she spoke to Cox and walked the red carpet with her for photos. Though her dress absolutely stole the show, he looked smart in a black suit with white shirt and black bow tie.

Melanie Lynskey attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Ritter, whom Lynskey married in 2020, has also been on hand to defend his wife against haters who criticized her weight amid Yellowjackets huge rise in popularity. Lynskey tweeted in January about people showing concern about her "health," writing, "Skinny does not always equal healthy."

Her husband tagged onto her statement, defending her and everyone else who needs it, also tweeting, "If anyone has any further unsolicited comments about *anybody* else's body, they can feel free to write them in permanent ink onto their own foreheads and swan dive directly into the sun."

emmys couples gallery

Though Lynskey has been in the business for decades, this is her first Emmy nomination, which she earned for her role in Showtime's Yellowjackets. The show earned a handful of award nominations, including one for outstanding drama series.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.