Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas' Daughter Stella Files to Drop Griffith from Last Name

Stella Banderas Griffith, the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas, is aiming to drop "Griffith" from her last name.

The 25-year-old model and entrepreneur filed a name change petition in Los Angeles asking a judge to remove part of her famous last name, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Stella was born Stella del Carmen Banderas Griffith but is seeking for her new legal name to be Stella del Carmen Banderas.

In the court documents, the model and actress cites her reason for filing as wanting "to shorten my name by removing the extra last name."

"As well, I typically do not use "Griffith" when referring to myself or on documents," she added in the filing per The Blast. "So, dropping the name would match my regular use."

Stella, who was raised out of the spotlight by her famous parents, was born in Spain. She is the sister of actress Dakota Johnson and Alexander Bauer on her mother's side. Griffith and the Zorro star tied the knot in 1996. The two split in 2015 but have remained close friends.

Stella made her acting debut in the 1999 film Crazy in Alabama, which her father directed and her mother starred in.

Earlier this month, the female entrepreneur walked the red carpet with dad Antonio at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain were the two posed as a matching pair in black outfits.

Griffith shared a photo of the pair on her Instagram account, writing, "Father and daughter ♥️♥️♥️ Stella and Antonio on the red carpet at San Sebastion Film Festival. #reunited #family #love @stellabanderasgriffith @antoniobanderasoficial."

More recently, on Sunday, Griffith shared a sweet Instagram post of Stella and Dakota, writing, "Happy National Daughters Day…… ♥️."

