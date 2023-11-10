Melania Trump's Former BFF Reveals That Her 'Completely Transactional Marriage' to Donald Trump Is Exactly What She Wants

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Donald Trump’s critic are continually asking why Melania Trump isn’t out on the campaign trail this year, but they might finally have an answer that should quiet everyone. The former first lady reportedly has an agenda of her own, and not even Donald Trump himself can get her to do something she doesn’t want to do. Her former BFF, senior adviser, and author of Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, has some serious insight into the dynamics of their marriage — and she’s telling everyone that Melania isn’t budging.

It isn’t a secret that Melania hated the political lifestyle where she “is expected to smile” while Donald Trump “talks and talks and she sits there,” according to a former aide, via The Washington Post. She also hated that people would “get creepy and invasive with her,” but even if she didn’t want him to pursue the White House for a second time, “she would never say that” publicly.

That’s where Wolkoff stepped in to offer her behind-the-scenes insight into their unconventional marriage. She revealed to the media outlet that “no amount of scrutiny, no amount of cheating, lying, stealing, you name it, will change” Melania’s support of her husband’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Melania may not be out there in public, but her private support remains steadfast. “She has stood by him and will continue to stand by him because she is just like him,” Wolkoff added. “It’s a completely transactional marriage for both. She knew exactly who she married and warned him that all his secrets would come out if he ran for president.” Those secrets, including paying off sex worker Stormy Daniels after their alleged affair, didn’t rattle the former first lady like many thought it would.

“She knew exactly what she was getting into. She accepted it and she continues to accept it. People would be surprised by just how much they agree about things,” Wolkoff summed up. Melania has also been savvy to renegotiate her prenuptial agreement with Donald Trump for a third time in the wake of his legal woes. She wants to make sure she and their son, Barron, 17, are fully protected in case anything happens to his questionable fortune. Melania is weirdly the former president’s ride-or-die no matter what happens because she signed up for this.

