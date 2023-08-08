Melania Trump Is Reportedly ‘Terrified’ That a Certain Email She Sent Could Incriminate Donald Trump



In one of several potential indictments against Donald Trump, evidence from his own wife may seal his fate, according to reports. Trump is set to defend himself in courtrooms in New York, Washington, Georgia, and Florida related to alleged illegal activities during his presidency and his involvement in the January 6 Capitol insurrection. And in the New York iteration of his legal battles, uncovering Melania Trump’s emails is allegedly a main goal for district attorney Alvin Bragg and his staff.



The felony indictment against the former president, 77, accuses him of faking business records to hide a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has denied Daniels’ claim that she had an affair with him in 2006 while Melania was pregnant with their son, Barron. She also alleges that she was paid to keep quiet about the alleged fling.

A source tells Radar Online that emails sent by Melania in the aftermath of the alleged affair becoming public could be a smoking gun in the trial as the former model allegedly did not hold back in displaying her heartbreak and plans to divorce Trump. “She’s likely written multiple emails to counsel asking for guidance on her rights if her husband is convicted on all these charges, and if she should use whatever she knows to squeeze him in divorce court,” a source close to the Trump family told Radar Online.



In July, a judge denied requests to view Melania’s emails but the pursuit is allegedly not over for Bragg. “Those emails could make Melania relive the entire betrayal again in the public eye,” an insider alleges. “It also would reveal what she knew about the affair along with many other humiliating aspects of her husband’s business and personal life!

“The last thing she wants is for people to know how much her husband put her through and her fraught relationships with Donald’s children,” the source continued. “There’s no way the family could survive that kind of public humiliation! The emails hang the ex-president out to dry.” The source claims Melania’s emails could add to growing speculation that her relationship with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner is fraught.

However, in spite of Melania’s alleged fears and her absence from Trump’s arraignments, other sources are claiming she and the disgraced former president are on good terms with her acting as a support system during his legal troubles. Last week, Trump was handed an indictment related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election won by President Biden by a grand jury that has been hearing evidence as part of Jack Smith’s investigation into the aftermath of the election leading up to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. In addition to this and the New York case, he is also facing separate legal cases in Georgia and Florida amid his ongoing attempts to secure a re-election.

