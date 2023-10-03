Melania Trump Reportedly Roasted Husband Donald When Asked About His Latest Appearances

While the internet constantly pokes fun at former US President Donald Trump’s appearance, the Trump family typically stays away from doing that. Over the years, members of the family have complimented him or tried to dispel the negativity. Recently, his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, attempted to dispel the worries surrounding his age, and many assume everyone in the family would follow that mindset of helping out Donald. However, he just revealed that his wife Melania Trump isn’t afraid to, basically, roast his looks when he asks her opinion.

On Oct 1, Donald revealed in an interview broadcasted by conservative media company Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), per Newsweek, that Melania told him he “didn’t look good” on television.

He recalled asking her after an appearance in Iowa,”‘How did I look?'” Without hesitation, she reportedly said he “didn’t look good.” He continued the recollection by saying, “She said, ‘You didn’t look good, too much light.’ These lights are terrible.”

Donald and Melania reportedly both blamed the “powerful” and “terrible” lights they use for his speeches and events. “The lights get much more powerful,” he said in the viral clip from Oct 1. “But you look like c*** on television.”

It’s quite clear Melania has reportedly been not afraid to speak her mind more towards Donald since they left the White House, from her alleged fury over his meme about their son Barron Trump to telling him how he looks on television.

